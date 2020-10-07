Work on Jebel Ali Racecourse is nearing completion Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: When racing gets under way at the Jebel Ali Racecourse for the start of the 2020-2021 UAE flat racing season later this month, most people might not be aware that the racecourse management and staff have been working assiduously all summer to help restore the famous dirt surface to its best condition.

With the help of cutting-edge technology and following consultation with international experts, Jebel Ali has announced that the track has adapted well to the restoration work and is close to being one hundred per cent ready for more thrilling weekend action over the next six months.

Despite the relentless summer heat and coronavirus pandemic, maintenance work has been progressing well at the historic racecourse to further enhance the restoration which was carried out last winter.

Shareef Al Halwani, the veteran Jebel Ali Racecourse Manager, shared his thoughts on the subject and said that constant communication with specialised laboratories in the United States and other countries has paved the way for them to secure the best advice and best results for the track.

Workers prepare the Jebel Ali track Image Credit: Supplied

Built in 1990, following plans set down by Maj Gen Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security and owner of Jebel Ali Racecourse, Jebel Ali has chartered a historic path in UAE racing by boosting and hosting some of the most thrilling races to be held in the country.

Al Halawani said that better solutions were reached through scientific research which has resulted in producing an racing surface that is consistent, safe, and fair.

Jebel Ali track is getting set for new season Image Credit: Supplied

Al Halwani revealed that through the communication with international experts they have been successful in finding a balanced natural mixture of elements, specifically between clay and loose sand.

In light of the tests conducted and recommendations made, the perfect balance has been achieved which has pleased resident Jebel Ali trainer Nicholas Bachalard and the jockeys who tested the new, improved surface.

However, Al Halwani confirmed that the work is still not completed and that the track superintendents are currently fine tuning the surface and are in consulting with Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) officials who are shortly expected to visit the racecourse as part of an inspection.