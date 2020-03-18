Dh 40,000 to be given away in prize money to the lucky winners

Jebel Ali Racecourse is scheduled to host two race meetings on March 20 and April 3. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Jebel Ali Racecourse management have launched an exciting new online Pick Six competition worth Dh 40,000 for the remaining two race meetings, to be held at Jebel Ali on Friday (March 20) and April 3.

Racing fans can enter the competition by visiting any of the following websites - www.Jebelaliracecourse.com, www.jebelaliracecourse.com or www.aladiyat.ae.

It is an open competition which is being held in cooperation with the Dubai Horse Racing Information Centre and Al Adiyat Magazine

The competitions aim is to support the continuity of the UAE horse racing season and sustain communication with fans, despite not being physically present at the Jebel Ali Racecourse.

Engineer Mohammed Saeed AL Shehhi, Director General of the office of Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security said: “This step has been taken in line with the official measures in place in the UAE regarding the continuation of racing without spectators as a precaution against the Corona Virus epidemic and is based on the vision of Sheikh Ahmed the founder and sponsor of the Jebel Ali Racecourse. racetrack.

“This competition gives fans the chance to watch races through television and be a part of it in real time by selecting winners online,” Al Shehhi added.

Engineer Shareef Al Helwani, Director of Jebel Ali racecourse, added: “The idea of the remote Pick Six competition is a way for Jebel Ali racecourse to display its gratitude and appreciation to fans for their continued support patronage of Jebel Ali racing.