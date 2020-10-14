Godolphin's Bivouac looks to scale Everest summit and win world's richest turf race at Sydney on Sunday. Image Credit: Godolphin website

Dubai: Godolphin handler James Cummings is relishing the prospect of saddling not one but two top contenders in Sunday’s fourth running of the $15 million The Everest, Australia’s richest race and the most valuable turf race in the world, with Bivouac and Trekking.

The 1,200 metre contest, which will be run at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, will be contested by 12 outstanding speedballs, with four more horses on standby. Post time is 4:15pm (9.15am UAE).

“For Godolphin to have these two horses in a race like The Everest is an honour and a tribute to the team,” Cummings told the Godolphin website.

“This is the highest-rating sprint in the world and we are in it with two horses who are primed and ready to run to the best of their abilities.”

The market is led by two classy sprinters who have disappointed in their build up to Sunday’s race but are still regarded as the ones to beat.

However, Cummings, who sent out Trekking to finish a close third behind Yes Yes Yes in last year’s event, is confident that he runs two horses who close to their peak.

“Both horses are where we want them, it’s now a matter of maintaining their fitness and at the same time preserving their freshness,” Cummings said.

Bivouac, who will break from Gate 10, comes to the race having won Australia’s best handicap sprint, the Newmarket Handicap, in brilliant style last autumn. On that occasion, he had three of his Everest rivals behind him and according to Cummings, has come on since that performance.

“Clearly, the Newmarket was his peak performance and it’s worth noting he had Gytrash, Libertini and Tofane, who he meets again on Saturday, behind him there,” Cummings said.

Bivouac will be ridden by last year’s Everest-winning jockey Glen Boss, who was also in the saddle when the son of Exceed And Excel won the Newmarket handicap.

Boss partnered Bivouac through a vital piece of work last Friday with Cummings reporting: “Glen gave Bivouac the perfect barrier trial at Warwick Farm last week.

“It was just what the horse needed and he’s really gone ahead since. “Our view is that if Glen would like him to be up there, he can be. At the same time, if an opportunity arises to take a position just off the speed, he can take that too.”

Commenting on jockey Josh Parr who rides Trekking, the trainer said: “Josh (Parr) is a jockey who’s always made the most of the opportunities we’ve offered him, as he showed on Trekking last year. He’s well and truly up to the task.”

“We’re very happy to have been able to take a different approach to last year where he won his Everest spot in the Schillaci Stakes at Caulfield the week before,” he said.

“This year we’ve come back from Melbourne earlier after the Moir and given him a really good preparation.”

The Everest 2020

Saturday October 17, 2020

Classique Legend7/2 Nature Strip7/2 Gytrash5

Libertini7 Behemoth10 Bivouac14

Trekking16 Tofane20 Eduardo25

Haut Brion Her25 Santa Ana Lane25 Deprive (Reserve)50