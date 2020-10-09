The 2019 Horse of the Year will stand at Sheikh Mohammed’s Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket

Godolphin's Pinatubo. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Godolphin’s Pinatubo, who won all six of his starts as a two-year-old, was been retired to stud on Friday,

The decision was taken following discussions of the key horses at Godolphin’s Moulton Paddocks Stables at Newmarket this week, the Dubai-owned stable said on its website.

Pinatubo broke the juvenile course record in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last year before recording his first Group success in the Vintage Stakes (G2).

His first at top level would follow when he nailed the Group 1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes to earn an official rating of 128, when saw him becoming the highest rated two-year-old in the past 25 years.

Pinatubo completed his juvenile season with a resolute victory in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes to be crowned champion two-year-old of 2019.

Competing at the highest level this year, Pinatubo finished third in the 2,000 Guineas (G1) at Newmarket and then produced a courageous effort in the St James’s Palace Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot.

A Group 1 win would not elude him and it came in the Prix Jean Prat in France.

Charlie Appleby spoke warmly about his stable star and said: “It has been a great honour and privilege to train a horse of this calibre and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed (Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai) has taken great pleasure in following his career.

“To have a homebred, especially a descendant of the late Shamardal, is fantastic for the breeding operation and we look forward to seeing him stand at Dalham Hall Stud”.

Dalham Hall Stud, which is located on the outskirts of Newmarket, Suffolk, the historic home of thoroughbred horse racing in the UK, was acquired by Sheikh Mohammed in 1981, and has since become home to Godolphin mares and their progeny, and also to the Darley stallions.

Dalham Hall Stud was the first of the 12 studs in Newmarket which now form part of the Godolphin organisation.

