Dubai: In a ‘first’ in UAE racing history, the new season will start and conclude at Al Ain Racecourse with the opening meeting scheduled for Thursday.

A well-filled seven race card will be run at the UAE’s newest racecourse, with the opening event being a Purebred Arabian race for Private Owners.

In addition there will be three races for Maidens and three handicaps. The first race is the only thoroughbred event of the meeting.

It will be the first of 14 race meetings that venue, where racing is held on dirt, will host this season.

In all, the 2020-2021 UFC flatracing season will comprise of 66 race meetings taking place at the UAE’s five racecourses including Medan, Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain.

The feature race of the day-night meeting at Al Ain on Thursday is the concluding handicap over five furlongs which has attracted 11 runners.

Trainer Khaliah Al Nevada’s Jayide Al Boraq will be looking to continue his fine form from last season where he won his last two starts. The handler also sends out two other leading chances in the race in Ella and Raining Sand.

The thoroughbred on test, also over five furlongs, will feature nine contended led by the Helal Al Alawi trained Sports Reporter.

On Friday Jebel Ali Racecourse will stage it’s first meeting of the Eason on Friday, October 30 with the Sharjah Racing Club commencing their season on Saturday, October 31

Meydan, the UAE’s flagship racecourse gets its season off to a bang on November 5, while Abu Dhabi Racecourse will commence their season on Sunday, November 8.

Following is a break-up of the number of race meetings at each racecourse - Meydan’s season will have 19 meets, Abu Dhabi 15, Al Ain 14, Jebel Ali 11 and Sharjah 7.

At A Glance

66 - Race meetings at 5 racecourses

October 29 - Season opens at Al Ain

Jan 7, 2021 - Dubai World Cup Carnival Starts