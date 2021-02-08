Dustin Johnson won the Saudi International for a second time in three years Image Credit: AFP

As the dust settles on golf world No. 1 Dustin Johnson’s sensational triumph at the third Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia can rest assured that the nation is now well and truly on the sporting global map.

The kingdom set out a plan — Saudi Vision 2030 — to diversify and become a world leader in health, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism. And as we have seen in the past in the pioneering UAE, sport is helping lead the way.

Not only have we seen golf come to the nation in the past few years — including the inaugural and ground-breaking Saudi Ladies Team International last year — we are set to witness the first ever Saudi Formula One Grand Prix later this year.

Among many other global sporting events that have taken place in the recent past, Saudi has hosted international heavyweight boxing title fights as Britain’s Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world title belts from Mexico’s Andy Ruiz Jr. Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus have contested the Italian Super Cup in Riyadh. The world’s richest horse race, the Saudi Cup, was won by Maximum Security last year. The 2020 and 2021 editions of the Dakar Rally were held in Saudi Arabia, and even snooker and WWE wrestling have made their way over to the kingdom.

With 2030 still 10 years away, things can only get bigger and better in the realm of sport as Saudi continues to make its global mark.

Boxing: Britain’s Anthony Joshua reclaimed his heavyweight world titles by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr in the ‘Clash on the Dunes’ in Riyadh in December 2019. The hotly anticipated rematch followed Amir Khan’s WBC international welterweight victory over Australian Billy Dib in Jeddah in 2019. Image Credit: AP Football: The last two Italian Super Cup finals have been held in Saudi Arabia. Juventus — thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo goal — beat AC Milan in Jeddah in January 2019, before they lost 3-1 to Lazio in Riyadh later that year. In January, Real Madrid claimed the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah at the end of a four-club tournament also featuring Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Valencia. Image Credit: AFP Golf: Established in 2019, the Saudi International became the first European Tour event to be played in the country. Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell went on to win the event last year, following in the footsteps of inaugural winner Dustin Johnson, who repeated the feat on Sunday. Image Credit: Reuters Formula One: Taking their cue from the UAE, which hosted the first Middle East Grand Prix back in 2009, Saudi will join the Emirates and Bahrain on the F1 calendar when the curtain is raised on the Saudi Grand Prix this autumn. Image Credit: AFP Horse racing: The world’s richest horse race was held in Saudi Arabia in February 2020. The $20 million Saudi Cup was run over nine furlongs on dirt at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh. US-trained Maximum Security, the 6-5 favourite ridden by Luis Saez, was victorious. Image Credit: AFP Wrestling: Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury headed to Saudi Arabia to make his WWE debut at the ‘Crown Jewel’ event during October 2019. The British fighter backed up his trash talk hype by flooring Braun Strowman with a big right hand to ‘win’ by count-out at the King Saud University Stadium. Image Credit: Reuters Motorsport: The historic Dakar Rally has been held in Saudi Arabia for the past two years, France’s Stephane Peterhansel won the race for the 14th time in January, 30 years after his initial success in the most gruelling event on motorsport’s calendar. Image Credit: AFP Snooker: October 2020 was scheduled to see Saudi Arabia host a ranking event for the first time, under a 10-year partnership deal with World Snooker. The inaugural Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters in Riyadh — which was set to have a total fund of 2.5 million pounds, including a top prize of £500,000 — had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is set to make its debut later this year. Image Credit: AP View gallery as list

GOLF IS DRIVING FORCE

The Desert Swing Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

The cream of the golfing world line up every year to take part in the ‘Desert Swing’ — the traditional season opening tournaments that follow hot on the heels of the Race to Dubai finale at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Resorts in Dubai. From Tiger Woods to Rory McIlroy, every top golfer has graced the courses in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain and — now — Saudi Arabia. Let’s break down the key events:

Tommy Fleetwood after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship 2017. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

PAST HIGHLIGHTS

Fleetwood defends in style (2018): Having won in Abu Dhabi for the first time a year earlier en route to topping the Race to Dubai, Tommy Fleetwood underlined his status as one of the European Tour’s star performers with a superb defence of his title in his first start of 2018. Two behind the leaders Thomas Pieters and Ross Fisher and one behind Rory McIlroy, Fleetwood stormed home with a closing 65 to win by two strokes from Fisher on 22-under-par.

Robert Rock holds off Woods and McIlroy (2012): Beginning the final round level alongside Tiger Woods, and with Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell also in contention, not many would have fancied Robert Rock’s chances of emerging victorious. At that point in his career, Woods had held or shared 62 third round leads and converted 55 of them, but he was out of sorts on that Sunday, finding just five greens in regulation in a level par 72 as Rock fired a 2-under 70 for his second career title. McIlroy finished runner-up, one stroke clear of Woods who was third alongside McDowell and Thomas Bjorn.

Kaymer takes home the first of three (2008): As 2007’s rookie of the year, Martin Kaymer underlined his potential with a remarkable four-stroke win over veterans Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood in 2008. Having missed the cut in his first career start at the venue a year earlier, Kaymer opened with rounds of 66-65-68 to create a six-shot lead and he afforded himself a final round 74 and still won by a comfortable margin. His love affair with the tournament continued with back-to-back victories in 2010 and 2011.

A young Rory McIlroy in Dubai

Omega Dubai Desert Classic

PAST HIGHLIGHTS

Monty’s driver off the deck (1996): Standing in the middle of the fairway with a one-shot lead over playing partner Miguel Angel Jiménez in the final group, Monty closed the door in emphatic fashion by finding the green with a crisp strike that was later crowned ‘European Tour Shot of the Year.’ “Under that kind of pressure, that was the best shot I’ve ever hit on the European Tour,” said the Scot.

McIlroy’s maiden win (2009): Fresh-face 19-year-old Rory McIlroy recovered from three back-nine bogeys to win his first professional title in Dubai by one stroke ahead of Justin Rose, with Henrik Stenson third. “I still have a lot of years to progress and I just want to keep improving and, hopefully, one day I’ll be able to compete with Tiger,” said McIlroy after taking ownership of the Dallah Trophy for the first time. He would win the title again in 2015.

Els at the treble (2005): Ernie Els rolled in a 20-foot eagle putt on the 18th green to win by one shot ahead of Stephen Dodd and Miguel Angel Jimenez and become the event’s first three-time winner in 2005. Els was the only player to eagle the final hole all day. In addition to his three wins, Els also finished runner-up on three occasions.

Dustin Johnson claimed his second Saudi title Image Credit: Supplied

Saudi International

Maybe they should already be renaming it the Dustin Johnson Trophy as the world No. 1 has claimed the title twice in the embryonic competition’s three-year history. The Saudi International has already established itself as one of the must-play events as the big names from both Europe and America line up to compete.

Sergio Garcia poses with the trophy after winning the Qatar Masters. Image Credit: AFP

Qatar Masters

After a brief break for the WGC At The Concession in the United States, the big guns head back to the Middle East for the Qatar Masters. The competition has been going since 1998 and has past winners such as Sergio Garcia, Ernie Els and Paul Lawrie and now holds and attractive $1.5 million purse.

Ian Poulter

HIGH PRAISE FOR SAUDI AND THE SWING

“I really enjoy coming out here to the Middle East and I also like the fact that we get to play a part in introducing golf to a whole new audience in a new region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” — Ian Poulter

“This is my third time playing in the Saudi International and I am genuinely excited to return to see all the kids at The World Academy and find out how they are getting on with their golf. They have been so generous in their welcome and support in previous years and I look forward to seeing how everything is progressing, as Golf Saudi works so hard to grow the game and provide the children with so many inspiring golf opportunities.” — Patrick Reed

“From the high of winning the 2020 Saudi International in February against such an amazing field we very quickly had to contend with all that COVID-19 has thrown at us since, so I think I was lucky to be able to hold onto that awesome winning feeling through the darker parts of lockdown. I don’t think I have ever seen a tournament establish itself so quickly on the player’s schedules as the Saudi International has.” — Graeme McDowell

Jenson Button's Extreme E car will be put to the test in the harshest environments Image Credit: Jenson button Twitter

AN AUDITION IN ADDITION

Here is a look at the other sporting contenders for Vision 2030

EXTREME E SETS OFF ON A NEW PATH

Jenson Button joins the game

Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button will race for his own team — JBXE — when the new Extreme E off-road all-electric series begins later this year.

Every team in the series, which aims to raise awareness about climate change by racing in some of the world’s most remote and harsh environments, must have a male and a female driver. Button’s teammate will be announced in due course. “I’m delighted to announce I will be joining Extreme E for the inaugural season with my team jbxeracing. Can’t wait to get my hands on the Extreme E beast,” Button, who won his Formula One title with Brawn GP in 2009, wrote on Twitter.

Rivals will include teams owned by Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. The series, which is run by Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, is scheduled to begin in April.

BASHING THE DUNES

Peterhansel claimed Dakar Rally for 14th time

France’s Stephane Peterhansel won the Dakar Rally for the 14th time in Saudi in January, 30 years after his initial success in the most gruelling event on motorsport’s calendar. Peterhansel, nicknamed ‘Mr Dakar’, has now won the car category eight times, having also won the motorbike category six times.

Peterhansel’s victory came shortly after news that French motorcyclist Pierre Cherpin had died from his injuries after a fall, becoming the race’s first fatality this year.

The Ladies European Tour has made groundbreaking developments in Saudi Arabia

LADIES TEE IT UP

Groundbreaking game in Saudi

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural leg of the Ladies European Tour took place in 2020 with a prize of $1 million up for grabs in a groundbreaking move to promote female sport in the region. The tournament is sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s oil company, Aramco, and is held at a country club in King Abdullah Economic City, at the same venue as the Saudi International.

A DIFFERENT FORMULA

Hamilton bids for history

Saudi Arabia will get on track as Formula One comes to town for the first Saudi Grand Prix in Jeddah, featuring on a record 23-round calendar in 2021. After the UAE led the way back in 2009, Saudi will join Bahrain on the calendar as races in the Middle East. Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team will go for a record-breaking eight world drivers’ title this winter.

Maximum Security

UNBRIDLED SUCCESS

Maximum Security won inaugural Saudi Cup

The $20 million Saudi Cup, world’s richest horse race, will host its second edition in Riyadh on February 20. Prince Bandar Bin Khalid Al Faisal, chairman of JCSA, said they were keen to build on the success of the inaugural Saudi Cup. “It is hard to overstate the success of Saudi Cup 2020 when you consider that in year one of a brand-new international racing event, we attracted some of the very best horses, trainers and jockeys in the world,” he said. Providing added interest and additional international flavour, the $500,000 Saudi International Handicap will be held over 2,100m of the turf track.

IN THE RING

Joshua re-established his authority

Regarded as the event that started the Saudi ball rolling, world heavyweight Anthony Joshua sent out a seismic shock to world heavyweight boxing as he bounced back to take the unified WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts. The event took place on December 7, 2019 at the Unesco World Heritage Site of Al-Turaif in Riyadh. Joshua won the bout via unanimous decision. More fights in Saudi are on the cards.

IN THE FRAME