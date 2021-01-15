20210115 Stephane Peterhansel
French driver Stephane Peterhansel (C) celebrates with teammates following his victory in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: AFP
Also in this package

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: France's Stephane Peterhansel on Friday won the Dakar Rally for the 14th time, 30 years after his initial success in the most gruelling event on motorsport's calendar.

Peterhansel, nicknamed 'Mr Dakar', has now won the car category eight times, having also won the motorbike category six times.

20210115 Stephane Peterhansel
French driver Stephane Peterhansel (R) celebrates with teammates following his victory in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: AFP

The 55-year-old Mini driver, aided by co-pilot Edouard Boulanger, finished ahead of Qatari Nasser al-Attiyah (Toyota), with Spain's Carlos Sainz rounding out the podium in another Mini.

Peterhansel's victory came shortly after news that French motorcyclist Pierre Cherpin had died from his injuries after a fall, becoming the race's first fatality this year.