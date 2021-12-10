The Pros line up at the new-look Falcon Performance Institute in Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Golf Club has announced a rebranding of its Falcon Performance Institute.

The brand new facility on the floodlit driving range at Abu Dhabi Golf Club includes; Trackman & Body Track, three 6m x 6m bays with two dedicated to teaching and the remaining one dedicated to club fitting.

Kieren Pratt, Head Teaching Professional, said of the new building and facilities, said: ‘‘The Falcon Performance Institute building will change the dynamic for teaching at Abu Dhabi Golf Club and will rank our facilities up there with the best in the region. The building is set to be completed with the interior fit-out in the next couple of weeks and we are confident that all our clients will enjoy the enhanced teaching experience. We have already had a soft opening of the facility for in-bay golf lessons.’

The Falcon Performance Institute has a menu of lesson offerings including; Golf for beginners, Juniors, Members & non-Members as well as groups, both personal as well as corporate in both the day and at night under the floodlights.

Kieren added: ‘‘We already have 30 lady members in regular group training during the week and over 80 non-member ladies involved in beginner programmes. Last week we hosted the ‘Chicks with Sticks’ group of 60 ladies alongside a Ladies Night on the newly refurbished Falcon Terrace at the Clubhouse and we are hopeful of becoming the home for this group in Abu Dhabi.’

Alongside Kieren, there are four other PGA Qualified golf professionals at Abu Dhabi Golf Club: Nick Cork (Senior Teaching Professional), Thomas Gracey (Academy Teaching Professional), Leigh Whittaker (Academy Teaching Professional) and Joshua Humphries (Academy Teaching Professional).

Abu Dhabi Golf Club also runs a very popular and successful Junior Programme, where the first eight-week autumn term has just finished with 110 juniors enrolled and will restart in January, 2022.

Over the festive period, there will be junior camps for those wanting to have fun through the platform of golf at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

‘‘The enhancement of our facilities, with conversations currently happening for a floodlit short course and chipping area, adjacent to the Falcon Performance Institute on the Driving Range and with a new energized team of talented Professionals - we are excited with what lies ahead for Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Whether someone is a complete beginner or an experienced single handicap holder, there is always a need for the watchful eye of a professional to keep amateurs as well as Tour Professionals on track with their golf game.

‘‘At Abu Dhabi Golf Club, we have it all and encourage both members and non-members to get in touch to discuss a specific teaching programme and series of lessons tailored to a person’s game so that they improve their game and enjoy it more,’ concluded Kieren.