Gulf News caught up with lady professional Zenia Wivou at MyGolf Dubai about her decision to take a break from tournament golf and take a series of some serious golf lessons with Stephen Hong, Academy Director at MyGolf Dubai.

We spoke to both Zenia and Stephen about how things have gone recently with her change in attitude and technique with her golf game.

Zenia Wivou: “Since June I have withdrawn from a number of LETAS on Tour. I was hitting a lot of golf balls at MyGolf Dubai. I was happy with the striking of the ball, but I felt something was not correct, there was a lot of disconnect, I just felt no connection between my ball and the swing. I wanted to understand my stats and numbers better,” she said.

Back to basics

“Stephen Hong looked at my game, we went back to the basics and we started working together. He brought the feeling back to my game, relating golf to human logic, and I started getting the feeling back in my golf game again.

There is a long way to go, but I now feel I am on the right track. I have taken four months away from tournament golf, to set a goal of getting back to tournament golf: on the South African Sunshine Tour in early February, 2023.

I am also on the list to play in the ISPS Handa tournament in Australia on the WPGA Australian Tour at the end of November. I am also going back to Fiji in December to see my family after four years or so and play some social events,” she concluded.

Stephen Hong said, “I played a game a couple of months ago with Zenia on our Golfzon simulators here at MyGolf Dubai. During the game she asked me questions on why I was doing this and why I am doing that, and not that and we shared our philosophy. I am now officially coaching Zenia. We are looking at getting better results with her ball striking, better ball flight, ball landing with run and no run and we took this to the golf course. Her confidence has improved significantly and we look forward to see her continuing to improve and maximising her talents.”