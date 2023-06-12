DP World Tour member Richard Mansell talks us through his Titleist golf bag setup while at the Tommy Fleetwood Academy Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The past season was my first season signed with Titleist, the best decision I have ever made.

To start off, I’ve got a 58 degree M Grind Titleist Vokey Wedge. The 54 is an S Grind and my 50 is an F Grind, it’s a bit more an iron finish look so I can hit full shots with that.

Then I go into my Titleist MB irons. The 620 Forged. And I go from pitching wedge to 6 iron, they’ve got Dynamic Golf Tour Issue X Dynamic shaft. Really good shaft, I have played them since I was a pro. Then my four and five irons are 620 Forged CB’s which are really really good as well.

Harry Grimshaw, Gulf News

I flirt between my 5 wood and my 3 iron. The 5 wood is still the TSi 3 with the Ventus blue shaft which again is a really good fairway shafts and really popular on tour and I’ve played that for a while.

The 3 wood is still TSi as well. It’s last year’s model but my woods have been really good so I have found it difficult to change. That also has the Ventus Blue 7X shaft.

My driver is the best club in the bag. I’ve had the same driver for two years now, TSi 3. I’m actually not very good with shafts and I’m not sure which one it is, but it’s the orange and black one. Favourite club in the bag.

And then my putter. It’s a 2-Ball Ten Tour Lined. It’s got the additional line which is really easy to help me line it up and has been a big improvement in my game so I’m pretty happy with that right now.