I struck a round of 74 at the second round of the Saudi International to come up with a four-over par for a 36-hole total of 149, nine over par to miss the cut by five shots.

I hit the ball much better than in yesterday’s first round, but missed too many putts.

The wind was up on Friday for the first time this week, so I had not experienced wind on the tees, fairways and putting greens. The wind was strong enough to have an impact on putts and when I allowed for the wind it did not seem to affect the ball, and when I didn’t allow for the wind, it affected it!

I was level par with seven holes to play, and did not have a clue where I was placed in the field or where the cut was likely to fall. Looking back, I needed to play these last seven holes in one under par to make the cut.

I felt I needed to be much better than that, a lesson learnt for us all. Over the last few holes, I admit to getting frustrated in not making the birdies that, I felt, my play deserved.

In the first round I hit 9 greens and in the second round 10 greens which was just not good enough in this company.

One of my playing partners — Travis Smyth — also missed the cut on seven-over the third of the group, Pablo Larrazabal showed his talent in the wind with his low ball flight to be four-under par after two rounds and in tied 14th place.

We will all be flying back to Dubai tomorrow.

I intend to rest for a while, but am also mindful of some essential catching up with some home studying for my exams which are approaching fast.

Finally, a big thank you to the organisers of the Saudi International for inviting me to play this week. In fact a big thank you to all three events I have played recently and to all the members of Trump International Golf Club and family and friends from around the world.