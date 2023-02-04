Tour of facility

The students were given a tour of the facility, received a clinic from PGA professional Damien Scott, who is the Head Pro here at Al Hamra Golf Club, and they also got a chance to get up close to watch golf for the first time.

Following the introduction to the sport at the 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship students from numerous RAK schools will start the Future Falcons National Junior Development Program at Al Hamra Golf Club commencing on Tuesday, February 7th.

Robert Fiala, Operations & Marketing Manager Emirates Golf Federation commented, “This is just the start, as the students will start training in the Future Falcons program this coming week at Al Hamra Golf Club. Taking advantage of the platforms that the tour in the golf clubs have is important for the Future Falcons program and gives us the opportunity to engage with the community.”

The ‘Future Falcons National Junior Development Program’ is a long-term commitment to support the growth of golf in the UAE. The program was created in 2016 as a recreational and mass participation platform evolving to become a sustainable long-term structure and framework for the game.

Golf growing

Robert continued, “The game of golf is growing not only here in the UAE, but in the region and across the world. Our region is becoming more competitive on every level of the sport be at amateur or professional. This is exciting for the UAE and Middle East and we look forward to continuing to develop the sport using the platforms and infrastructure that is already in place.”