Players train for the Du La Liga High Performance Centre’s Summer Programme in Spain. Image Credit: Courtesy: Organisers

Dubai: Some of the country’s top young football talents, including eight representatives from Dubai clubs, will be flying to Malaga later this summer to hone their skills as part of Du La Liga High Performance Centre’s summer programme in Spain.

The programme — part of a new joint initiative between Dubai Sports Council (DSC), Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) and the High Performance Centre (HPC) — is designed to power the professional development of high-potential talent in the UAE, and at Dubai football clubs in particular.

HPC’s talent scouts have picked 51 players — 17 each for the Under-17, U16 and U15 teams — for the 15-day camp in Spain, where they will play three competitive matches against Spanish La Liga’s top youth clubs and one match against a Spanish academy side during their August 15-31 stay.

The squad for the summer programme includes a striker and a goalkeeper from each of Dubai four clubs and the selected players are: Rabee Hassan Al Beloushi and Yousef Al Rahma of Al Wasl, Shabab Al Ahli Dubai’s Khalifa Saeed and Musa Abdullah Musa, Saif Al Badawi and Fares Al Badawi of Hatta, and Al Nasr’s Ahmad Al Baloushi and Ali Al Jasimi.

The players are already training at an intensive internal camp, which will run until June 19. They will then go on a break before returning for their flight to Spain on August 15.

TEAMS

U17: Nawaf Al Harthi, Abdullah Abu Bakr, Khaled Al Jabberi, Joshua Hendricks, Mohammad Ali, Hamza Mahsood, Ramzi Fatayeri, Yehya Ebrahim, Yousuf Mohammad, Abdul Rahman Al Sayed, Josue Sanchez, Jean Massini, Mehdi Kemlichi, Isa Adam Asangolu, Rajai Ardakani, Laith Abu Khader, Barbod Mazloumian

U16: Mohammad Ali, Abdullah Al Tamimi, Mubarak Al Seeri, Saif Al Manhai, Rabee Al Beloushi, Yousef Al Rahma, Saif Al Badawi, Fares Al Badawi, Khalifa Saeed, Musa Abdullah Musa, Ahmad Al Baloushi, Ali Al Jasimi, Dillon Rossario, Zahed Al Hajji, Rani Iskandarani, Hussein Hawi, Suood Omar.