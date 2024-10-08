The question of Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United seems less a matter of "if" and more of "when" he will be shown the door.

Despite the club's decision to stand by him over the summer, things have continued to unravel, with United languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, having collected just eight points from their first seven games.

Ten Hag has been given plenty of chances to reverse the club’s fortunes, but the results speak for themselves. He has struggled to get the squad to fully embrace his footballing philosophy, and the lack of cohesion on the pitch is evident.

For now, the Dutchman remains at the helm, but the pressure is mounting, and it seems only a matter of time before the club’s hierarchy starts looking for alternatives.

Here, we look at the three leading candidates poised to take on one of the most challenging and prestigious managerial jobs in world football.

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Manchester United’s assistant manager has emerged as the leading candidate to take over if Ten Hag is sacked, though any potential appointment would likely be on a temporary, interim basis while the club searches for a permanent successor.

The former United striker's appointment as Ten Hag’s assistant raised eyebrows when he joined on a two-year contract this summer, especially given his previous role as PSV Eindhoven's manager. Many questioned the decision, as the Dutchman transitioned from a top managerial position to a supporting role.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is United's current assistant manager Image Credit: File photo

It was hoped that his deep understanding of the club, combined with his prolific goal-scoring experience at Old Trafford, would help rejuvenate United’s struggling attack.

That anticipated impact has yet to materialize. United has struggled to find the back of the net, managing just five goals across their first eight Premier League matches this season. The disappointing return has only added to the mounting pressure on Ten Hag and his coaching staff.

Should he step in as interim boss, the club will likely be keen to avoid a drawn-out managerial search, ensuring that whoever takes the helm permanently can swiftly address United’s ongoing struggles.

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate is reportedly admired by key figures within Ineos, the company overseeing sporting operations at Manchester United, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe among those who hold him in high regard.

The former England manager was one of the frontrunners to succeed Ten Hag last summer when the Dutchman’s future at the club seemed uncertain, before a surprising FA Cup final victory over Manchester City temporarily saved his job.

Despite Southgate’s favour among United’s hierarchy, the prospect of him taking over has divided opinion among the fanbase. Many supporters are wary of the Englishman, who has developed a reputation for stifling teams full of attacking talent.

Southgate is one the frontrunners to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford Image Credit: AFP

His tenure as England boss was marked by impressive achievements, including reaching two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final. But Southgate’s inability to win any of those tournaments has led to questions about his tactical approach in high-pressure moments.

His tactics at Euro 2024 were especially criticised, as a squad featuring talents like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Harry Kane struggled to reach their attacking potential. Southgate’s conservative, defence-first style has often been labelled pragmatic, but it is also seen as uninspiring, especially for a club like Manchester United that prides itself on fast, attacking football.

Having said that, one aspect of Southgate’s management that could work in his favour at Old Trafford is his ability to galvanize support and build a strong team spirit. During his time with England, he was instrumental in rekindling the national team’s connection with its fans, creating a sense of unity that had long been missing. Should he take over at United, it’s likely he would succeed in rallying the fanbase behind the team once again.

Thomas Tuchel

The German manager is known to have been in discussions with Manchester United earlier this year about replacing Ten Hag, but reports suggest that he may have talked himself out of the job after being critical of the club's transfer policy.

Known for his blunt and outspoken nature, Tuchel has often clashed with the leadership at his former clubs, a trend that contributed to his departures from Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Tuchel’s time at Bayern, in particular, was widely regarded as a disappointment. Despite his pedigree, the club ended last season without a single piece of silverware for the first time since the 2011/12 campaign. This failure was compounded by criticism from former players and the club’s hierarchy, who questioned both his tactical decisions and his ability to manage the dressing room.

Tuchel could be the man to turn around the fortunes at United Image Credit: AFP

Despite the turbulence in Germany, Tuchel’s resume continues to keep him in the frame for the United job. He remains one of the top candidates to replace Ten Hag due to his impressive track record at some of Europe’s biggest clubs. The 51-year-old has won league titles with PSG, Bayern, and notably led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021. His history of success and his no-nonsense approach are qualities that some believe could reinvigorate a Manchester United side currently lacking cohesion and identity on the pitch.

Tuchel’s methods, which combine tactical innovation with a rigorous training regime, could be exactly what United need to overcome their ongoing struggles. His teams are known for their organisation and discipline, two elements that seem to be missing in the current United squad.