Lee Carsley’s audition to become England’s next permanent manager continues this week, but if he hopes to succeed Gareth Southgate, he’ll need to find solutions to some pressing questions.

The 50-year-old kicked off his interim tenure in impressive fashion last month, leading the Three Lions to convincing victories against Ireland and Finland. England showcased a glimpse of what a future under the Irishman could look like, netting four goals and keeping two clean sheets along the way.

As the squad prepares for Greece's visit to Wembley on Thursday, followed by a trip to Finland on Sunday, Carsley has the opportunity to imprint his vision on the team even further.

While a pair of wins is anticipated from an English side that significantly outmatches their opponents, both fans and the Football Association will be seeking more than just six points.

We look at the key three questions facing Carsley ahead of the Nations League double-header as he looks to move a step closer to becoming England’s next permanent manager.

Bellingham, Foden or Palmer at 10?

Carsley faces a dilemma that Gareth Southgate never quite solved: Who should England play in the No. 10 role? During Euro 2024, Southgate frequently placed Jude Bellingham in that position, but it left Phil Foden stranded out wide, far less effective than when operating centrally.

Now, Cole Palmer has entered the conversation. Predominantly playing as a No. 10 for Chelsea, the PFA Young Player of the Year is pushing for a spot in the starting XI. He was criminally underused in Germany over the summer, but his pivotal role in helping Carsley’s side win the European Under-21 Championship last year surely means he will bank more minutes this week.

Each of the three players brings something unique to the role, but there’s only room for one No.10 from the start.

The real question, though, is whether all three can start together in different positions. It’s clear that at least two should be on the pitch from the get-go. I’d argue for Foden or Palmer in the No. 10 role, with Bellingham dropping deeper into midfield. That setup has worked for England before and allows Palmer or Foden the freedom to dictate play in their preferred position.

There’s also a scenario where all three start, with either Palmer or Foden playing on the right side of an attacking trio behind the striker. However, that would sacrifice the pace and directness of someone like Anthony Gordon, which could limit England’s ability to stretch defences.

Over the next two games, Carsley must show he has a plan to make the most of the attacking talent at his disposal.

Who can replace Kane?

England could be without captain and top scorer Harry Kane for both games, after the Bayern Munich striker limped off with an injury at the weekend. While this is a blow, it offers Carsley the chance to experiment with different forwards - a chance Southgate missed during Euro 2024, when Kane clearly wasn’t at his best.

Fans clamoured for Ollie Watkins to get more minutes in Germany, and they may finally get their wish in the upcoming matches if Kane isn’t fit. Watkins offers a very different profile to Kane, preferring to stretch defences with runs in behind, as opposed to Kane’s deeper, more build-up oriented play.

There’s also an opportunity for Dominic Solanke to make his mark, having earned his first call-up since 2017. The Bournemouth striker isn’t as quick as Watkins but offers a similar style to Kane, making him a viable option if Carsley seeks a like-for-like replacement.

Personally, I’d love to see Watkins get more game time and show what he’s capable of on the international stage. He deserved more minutes this summer after scoring 19 Premier League goals last season, and with Carsley’s commitment to picking players based on form, Watkins has a golden opportunity to establish himself as a key player when Kane is unavailable or not firing on all cylinders.

Can England find their killer instinct?

While we've seen glimpses of Carsley’s attacking, possession-based philosophy, England have still lacked a ruthless edge in their last two matches.

Southgate, for all his achievements with the national team, often held them back at crucial moments. When England took the lead, they’d frequently sit back and defend rather than press home their advantage, a frustrating habit considering the attacking talent at their disposal.

If Carsley wants any chance of securing the permanent role, he must avoid the same mistakes. He’s promised an “attacking” and “expansive” style of play, but England need to show that over 90 minutes, not just in bursts.

England looked bright in the first half of Carsley’s debut match against Ireland, scoring twice in the opening 25 minutes and playing an expressive, eye-catching brand of football. But the second half saw them revert to old habits, dropping off and offering little attacking threat.

Against Finland, they struggled to turn possession into chances until Kane finally broke the deadlock in the 57th minute, marking his 100th cap with a goal. He added a second shortly after, but the overall performance lacked the cutting edge.