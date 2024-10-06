London: Erik ten Hag insisted he retains the support of Manchester United’s hierarchy after his troubled side were held to a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa, while Tottenham blew a two-goal lead in a stunning 3-2 defeat at Brighton on Sunday.

Ten Hag is fighting to avoid the sack after United’s dismal start to the Premier League season, but their latest spluttering display did little to suggest he can turn the tide.

United captain Bruno Fernandes smashed a second half free-kick off the bar, but the visitors needed a Diogo Dalot block on Jaden Philogene’s shot to avoid a damaging defeat.

After finishing eighth last season — their worst final position since 1990 — United are languishing in 14th place so far in this campaign with only two wins in their first seven league games.

Ten Hag’s team have gone five games without a win in all competitions since beating third-tier Barnsley in the League Cup.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe refused to guarantee Ten Hag’s position on Friday, admitting the club is not where he wants them to be.

The British billionaire, who watched from the stands at Villa Park alongside his coterie of advisors and former boss Alex Ferguson, will hardly have been reassured that the Dutchman is the right choice to lift United out of their malaise.

But Ten Hag remains confident he will be given time to turn the tide after winning the FA Cup last season and the League Cup in his debut campaign.

“We always speak, we speak every week. We are all onboard together, on one page,” Ten Hag said when asked if he was planning to speak to Ratcliffe and company.

“We know where we are working to, it’s a long-term project and we have to keep improving the process.

“We have proved in two very tough away games this is a team and you show the togetherness and the spirit, but also the belief and the faith they have.”

Spurs meltdown

At the Amex Stadium, Brennan Johnson put Tottenham in front after 25 minutes with a clinical strike from Dominic Solanke’s pass. It was the Wales forward’s sixth goal in his last six appearances.

James Maddison doubled Tottenham’s lead in the 37th minute as the midfielder’s shot eluded Bart Verbruggen’s weak attempted save.

But Yankuba Minteh reduced the deficit with a close-range blast after Destiny Udogie’s woeful clearance in the 48th minute

Georginio Rutter eluded three Tottenham defenders to convert Kaoru Mitoma’s 58th minute pass with a composed finish from 12 yards.

And Tottenham’s meltdown was complete eight minutes later when Danny Welbeck was left unmarked to head home from Rutter’s cross.

Tottenham’s third defeat in seven league games raised renewed questions about boss Ange Postecoglou’s refusal to adapt his attacking philosophy after their defensive flaws were brutally exposed.

Earlier, Noni Madueke’s equaliser rescued Chelsea in a 1-1 draw against 10-man Nottingham Forest that ended the Blues’ five-match winning run.

Enzo Maresca’s side fell behind to Chris Wood’s strike early in the second half at Stamford Bridge.

England winger Madueke hauled Chelsea level but the hosts couldn’t find a winner despite their numerical advantage in the closing stages.

Forest had to play the last 12 minutes with 10 men after James Ward-Prowse was sent off.

Chelsea had won their previous three league games — and five in all competitions — to raise hopes that Maresca could be the man to lift the west Londoners out of their long malaise.