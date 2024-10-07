Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, has launched the Trust Fertility Clinic, a state-of-the-art facility designed to support families facing fertility challenges with personalised, compassionate care, at its flagship facility Burjeel Medical City (BMC). The clinic will be led by Dr Walid Sayed, an expert in reproductive endocrinology and infertility with nearly three decades of experience in the field. Dr Sayed has played a vital role in shaping IVF regulations in the UAE, making him a renowned name in reproductive health.

The Trust Fertility Clinic, the largest fertility centre in the UAE, offers a comprehensive range of fertility treatments tailored to each patient’s needs. It provides holistic, integrated healthcare services for women at every stage of life.

The inauguration was graced by Fatima Mohamed Al Aawadhi, Board Member of the Emirates Businesswomen Council, and Dr Fayeza Saif Alyafei, Executive Director, Healthcare Facility Sectors, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, along with representatives from various government departments. The event was attended by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, Omran Al Khoori, Executive Board Member of Burjeel Holdings, John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, and Dr Mujtaba Ali-Khan, CEO of BMC.

Dr Walid Sayed, Group Medical Director of the Trust Fertility Clinic, shared his vision for the centre, stating, “The Trust Fertility Clinic aims to provide personalised, evidence-based fertility treatments that offer families the highest level of care and support. With the latest advancements in AI-driven technologies and cutting-edge reproductive treatments, we are dedicated to giving each patient the best possible chance on their journey toward parenthood.”

360-degree offerings

The Trust Fertility Clinic is equipped with advanced technologies, including AI-driven embryo selection, ensuring the best possible outcomes for patients. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of fertility treatments, including egg retrieval, embryo transfer, IUI (intrauterine insemination), IVF (in vitro fertilization), and laparoscopic surgery for fertility-related conditions.

The clinic expands access to comprehensive healthcare, allowing women to receive world-class care from fertility to delivery. At BMC, patients benefit from specialized centers like the Advanced Gynecology Institute, the Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center, and dedicated Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units (NICU and PICU), ensuring the highest level of care for both mothers and their newborns. All of these services are unified under the Genesis Pavilion, which brings together all aspects of maternity, motherhood, and childcare under one roof, providing a holistic care experience.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil says, “The opening of the Trust Fertility Clinic is a major milestone in our journey to provide comprehensive, integrated care for women and children. With this addition, BMC is leading the way in women’s healthcare. We are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services that empower families to take control of their fertility journeys in a supportive and technologically advanced environment.”