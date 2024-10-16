“Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win.”

England fans will be hoping that this iconic quote from Gary Lineker holds true not just for the German national team, but for German managers as well, following the announcement that Thomas Tuchel will take over as the next permanent coach of the Three Lions.

The appointment is seen by many as a significant coup for the English FA, which will be counting on Tuchel to end a 60-year drought without a major international trophy when the next World Cup kicks off in 2026.

Naturally, some segments of the English media and fans have questioned how a foreign manager landed the top job when there are suitable English candidates available.

While their concerns aren’t unfounded - especially with talents like Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and former Chelsea boss Graham Potter reportedly in the running - Tuchel’s elite-level experience far surpasses that of both candidates.

Perhaps then, it shouldn’t haven’t come as a real surprise that his German heritage was a hot topic at his unveiling at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, but the ever-charismatic Tuchel dealt with it expertly.

"I am sorry I have a German passport,” he joked.

“Maybe these supporters felt my passion for the Premier League and the country, how I love to live here and work here. Hopefully, I can convince them and show them how I am proud to be the England manager. I am proud."

He later responded to the first German question in English. That will have surely won him a few admirers.

Ultimately, who really cares where the England manager hails from? Personally, as an avid follower of the Three Lions, I just want the best person for the job, and in Tuchel, the FA has secured one of the game’s elite.

His last managerial stint at Bayern Munich ended on a sour note, marking the club’s first trophy-less season since 2011/12, but Tuchel’s career résumé speaks for itself.

The 51-year-old has claimed league titles in both France and Germany, and most notably, led Chelsea to an unexpected Champions League triumph in 2021 when few gave them a chance of lifting European silverware.

Tuchel led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 Image Credit: AFP

While Tuchel’s no-nonsense, outspoken approach may have caused friction with executives at some of the clubs he’s managed, he’s equally adored by many of the fanbases at those same clubs.

Now, he’ll need to bring that same no-nonsense attitude if he’s to finally lead England to glory in a major tournament.

Gareth Southgate came closer than any England manager since Sir Alf Ramsey in 1966, guiding the national team to two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final. But each time, he lacked the tactical edge to get over the line.

I was a fan of Southgate and was disappointed to see him leave without a trophy, but even I’ll admit he made tactical errors in both European Championship finals.

His lack of a “Plan B” and failure to adapt to unfolding events on the pitch cost England.

Tuchel isn’t Southgate. He’s the kind of manager unafraid to bench star players if it makes sense - a move Southgate and interim boss Lee Carsley were often reluctant to make.

Tuchel’s organisational skills and his ability to adapt swiftly to different situations could provide England with that missing piece of the puzzle.

That’s not to diminish Southgate’s legacy, though. He breathed new life into the national team, but now it’s time for a world-class coach to take England that final step towards success.

"Gareth Southgate and the FA did a fantastic job,” said Tuchel.

“Look at the results of the tournaments. The youth teams win titles and the women's team. We are there. The federation is there. We will build on what Gareth built and add a little extra to get it over the line."

Tuchel’s contract with England may be only 18 months for now, but it takes him through to the 2026 World Cup, where England will undoubtedly be among the favourites. And rightly so.

With world class talents like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Cole Palmer, England now has a world class leader at the helm.

These players will be eager to impress from the moment Tuchel takes charge.

If they fully commit to his intense, organised approach, this could be the squad that finally turns England’s long-held dreams into reality, ending the wait for glory since 1966.

"This role just brought the young me alive and brought back my teenage days, to get excited for such a big task,” said Tuchel.