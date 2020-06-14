The Premier League returns on June 17 Image Credit: Reuters

For good or for bad, the Premier League is back. Sure, its return has been questioned comprehensively and the arguments look set to continue in the weeks and months ahead. Suspended since mid-March due to COVID-19, the season is set to resume on June 17. However, it will be a pretty different type of football from what we’re used to seeing. For instance, Fifa has allowed leagues to temporarily change their rules to allow five substitutes in an attempt to reduce the risk of injuries while games will be played behind closed doors and with social-distancing rules in place. Here’s part 9 of our Premier League restart preview looking at Burnley and Watford.

Burnley

First game back: Manchester City v Burnley

Form: DWWDW

Pos: 10th

Sean Dyche Image Credit: Reuters

Burnley will want to pick up where they left off when the action restarts as Sean Dyche’s men were on a fine run of form before the suspension kicked in. Having been unbeaten in seven top flight fixtures — with Dyche winning the manager of the month award for February — they have pulled clear of the relegation places with a healthy 12 point buffer which puts them comfortably in mid table.

One more point will get them to the magic 40 mark to all but guarantee safety but such is the table this season that if they continue their solid form, they too could be looking at a European spot. Currently 10th in the table and just six points off Manchester United in fifth, it’s there for them that’s for sure. They’ll be facing teams in both ends of the table in their run in and it will be interesting to see where they eventually finish. Watch this space.

Watford

First game back: Watford v Leicester City

Form: LDLWL

Pos: 17th

Watford have had an upturn in form since Nigel Pearson took over

According to a recent survey, Watford fans do not want the 2019/20 Premier League season to be restarted — and they want relegation to be scrapped. That’s not surprising — they currently have the same number of points as Bournemouth and are only out of the bottom three due to a slightly superior goal difference. But, ever since Nigel Pearson — the club’s third head coach of the campaign — took charge of the Hornets, there has been a huge improvement in performances.