Can Man City overcome troubles?

Manchester City travel to Villa Park in desperate need of a turnaround after enduring one of their worst spells in recent memory. Pep Guardiola’s men have managed just one win in their last 11 competitive outings (D2, L8), a staggering decline for a team accustomed to dominating English football. Sunday's 2-1 derby defeat to Manchester United, where City conceded twice late, underscored their recent fragility, with Guardiola admitting something “felt wrong” within the team.

Guardiola has a job on his hands to turn around City's fortunes Image Credit: AFP

City's issues run deeper than results. Despite having the most shots in the Premier League this season (282), their shot conversion rate of just 9.9% is their lowest since 2006-07. They've also shown uncharacteristic vulnerability when leading, losing two of their last three Premier League games after being ahead at half-time—a feat they haven’t matched since 2003/04.

Aston Villa will sense an opportunity to capitalize on City’s struggles. Unai Emery’s side boast a seven-match unbeaten home league run (W4, D3) and claimed a 1-0 victory in this fixture last season. With City just two points above Villa, the Villans could leapfrog their opponents, adding extra incentive to exploit Guardiola’s misfiring side and continue their impressive form at Villa Park.

Can Jesus fire the Gunners back on track?

After Gabriel Jesus’ spectacular Carabao Cup hat-trick against Crystal Palace midweek, Arsenal face the Eagles again on Saturday aiming to reignite their Premier League title charge. Jesus’ three-goal display - a combination of clinical finishing, creative flair and confidence - offered a much-needed solution to Arsenal’s long-standing striker conundrum. However, replicating that form in the league remains the true test.

Arsenal are under pressure, sitting six points off the top with a game more played than leaders Liverpool. Recent away form has been troubling for Mikel Arteta’s men, managing just one win in six Premier League games (D3, L2). Defensive frailties are a concern too, with Arsenal conceding in all of those matches, marking their longest run without an away clean sheet in five years.

Jesus scored a hat-trick in the week Image Credit: AFP

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will aim to avenge their midweek defeat. Oliver Glasner’s side have been inconsistent at home, with just one league win at Selhurst Park this season (D4, L3), but their recent 3-1 victory at Brighton suggests they’re finding form. Palace’s Eddie Nketiah will hope to open his Premier League account against his former club, while Arsenal seek a first clean sheet away in months to boost their title ambitions.

Midlands rivals clash

Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers face off in a high-stakes Midlands derby on Sunday, with both clubs desperate to climb away from the bottom of the table. Both teams have recently turned to new managers to halt their alarming slides, but the pressure remains immense ahead of this key pre-Christmas clash.

Leicester, under Ruud van Nistelrooy, suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat to Newcastle last weekend, compounded by an injury to goalkeeper Mads Hermansen. The Foxes can take comfort in their strong home record against Wolves, unbeaten in their last seven Premier League meetings at the King Power Stadium (W5, D2). Jamie Vardy, with three goals in his last five appearances against Wolves, could play a pivotal role in exploiting a defence that has struggled all season.

Wolves, now led by Vítor Pereira after Gary O’Neil’s sacking, face an uphill task. Pereira has a track record of immediate defensive improvement, starting four of his last five managerial jobs with 1-0 wins. However, Wolves have won just once in their last 14 away league matches (D4, L9), leaving them languishing in 19th place. Matheus Cunha, who scored against Leicester last season, will need to step up if Wolves are to secure Pereira’s debut victory.