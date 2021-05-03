Rangers boss Steven Gerrard Image Credit: Reuters

So, who would be a Celtic fan? And who would be a Rangers supporter?

After 14 consecutive trophies and a decade of dominance, the Hoops are complaining. Not about the resurgence of Aberdeen. Not about their pals in the east — Hibernian — but that old Glasgow foe Rangers.

The men in blue, under the tutelage of the brilliant Steven Gerrard, wrested the title from the east end of Glasgow after a tumultuous decade and want to start a party. The trophy is back among the shipyards in Govan as Rangers stamped their authority all over their weary neighbours with a 4-1 hammering on Sunday. Celtic are so used to sweeping the silverware in Scotland that there are fans of a certain age that knew nothing else. But now Rangers are here to stay — once again.

You see, many believe that Rangers FC died due to monetary cheating and liquidisation in 2012, but like it or loathe it, the men in blue are at the top, while Celtic are green with envy.

This kick-about on Sunday was more than just 90 minutes of another Old Firm game. This was a changing of the guard.

Rangers and Gerrard had already halted Celtic’s push for 10-in-a-row (the most coveted accolade in football for a Scottish team, with both Celtic and Rangers having previously achieved nine consecutive titles). Times have really changed. Celtic had won 14 out of 14 trophies coming into this season, but they will be left empty-handed this time around, and without a manager after the sacking of Neil Lennon.

Over on the other side of Glasgow, it is officially party time (socially distanced, please) as Rangers once again ran Celtic ragged and thumped them at Ibrox.

Yes, yes ... Rangers ran into money problems and were demoted to the bottom of the Scottish leagues. But they are now the champions of Scotland for a reason.

Put quite simply, it is not just the men on the pitch, but it is the man in the dark suit hollering as if he was kicking every ball.

Steven Gerrard has single-handedly turned some also-rans into the dominant team from the north of the UK. He marched them through the leagues after they fell foul of the law. He stood by them and now he has them at the pinnacle of Scottish football.

Barring the Ibrox loyal, everyone loves to hate Rangers. But one man — Steven Gerrard — has brought them back to the table, not only domestically, but also with brilliant forays in the Europa League.