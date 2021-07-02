London: Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the newly promoted Premier League club said today.
Gilmour played 11 games for Chelsea last season as they finished fourth and won the Champions League. The 20-year-old recently featured for Scotland at Euro 2020, where they were knocked out in the group stage.
Nice talk
“I’ve been looking forward to coming here, playing as much as possible and helping Norwich City compete in the Premier League,” said Gilmour.
“I spoke to the head coach [Daniel Farke]. He called me and we had a nice talk about how he wants to play and how he sees me fitting in. Everything he said was what I want to do on the pitch, get the ball down and play nice football. He spoke really highly of his team and I wanted to come here and help.”