Italian fans were in a confident mood ahead of the match against Austria at Wembley stadium in the last 16 of Euro 2020 yesterday.
Image Credit: AP
But the match was a cagey affair as Austria stifled the Italians who had been the most entertaining team of the tournament. The first half ended 0-0 but there was plenty of drama to come in the second half.
Image Credit: AP
Austria thought they had finally breached Italy's defence when Marko Arnautovic scored with a header but it was ruled out by VAR for offside.
Image Credit: AP
Austria's David Alaba (right) almost broke the deadlock with a free-kick and overall he put in a battling display to stop the Italians from building any momentum.
Image Credit: AP
The match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes and went into extra-time where substitute Federico Chiesa scored a fabulous goal to put the Italians ahead.
Image Credit: AP
Fellow Italian sub Pessina added the second and although Austria managed to pull a goal back, the match ended 2-1 to Italy who advanced to the quarterfinals.
Image Credit: AP
The Italian players were delighted at the final whistle having been thoroughly tested by the Austrians but they advanced to the last eight and will next play either Belgium or Portugal.
Image Credit: AP
Italy coach Roberto Mancini is mobbed at the final whistle. He has transformed the Italians from being defense minded to an all-out attacking team that are very entertaining to watch.
Image Credit: AP
The Austrians gave their all in the last 16 encounter but fell short. They applauded their fans at the final whistle at Wembley and although they were eliminated from Euro 2020 they can feel proud of their achievements.
Image Credit: AP
The Italians came out in large numbers at Wembley stadium last night in support of their team. They will feel confident that they team can go all the way in the tournament. They sure will take some stopping now.
Image Credit: AP