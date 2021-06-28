1 of 9
The Czech Republic fans were in good spirits ahead of their last 16 clash in Euro 2020 against the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
But fans of the Netherlands were in a far more confident mood ahead of the game as their team had won all of their group games and were one of the best attacking teams in the tournament. With a spot in the last eight up for grabs, the Netherlands went into the match as the favourites.
The Netherlands have shown attacking intent throughout the tournament and that did not change in Budapest but both sides created chances and could have broken the deadlock.
After an end-to-end first half which ended 0-0, the match was turned on its head when the referee sent off the Netherlands' Matthijs de Ligt for a deliberate handball.
And then 13 minutes, the Czech Republic took the lead with a neat header from striker Tomas Holes but it was about to get a lot worse for the Netherlands...
Patrick Schick doubled the Czech Republic's lead with a fine first-time left foot finish. It was Schick's fourth goal of the tournament and it finished off the Netherlands who had pushed for an equaliser.
The match finished 2-0 and the Dutch became the first side in the history of the competition to win all three group games and then go on to lose in 90 minutes in the first knockout round.
Coach Frank de Boer - who was under pressure before Euro 2020 even began - could not hide his disappointment at the full time whistle. There was a lack of intensity, aggression and ideas when Netherlands were reduced to 10 men and he failed to rally his team when it was needed most.
At the end of the match, the Czech Republic players lapped up the applause from their fans after their disciplined display and they will fancy their chances against Denmark in the quarterfinal.
