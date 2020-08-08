Cristiano Ronaldo could not keep Juventus in the Champions League Image Credit: AFP

They are they Champions of Italy, but something is evidently wrong at Juventus, as their limp departure from the Champions League at the hands of French club Lyon on Friday night illustrated.

The Turin club lurched to a one-point triumph in Serie A in this past elongated season, losing four and drawing two of their last 10 matches in all competitions. That is not the form a club of Juventus’ stature — they have won the past nine Serie A titles — accepts, and two names are at the top of the list of likely imminent departures, for very different reasons.

Juventus have said they will take a few days to assess the damage of the away-goals last-16 loss to Lyon, and they insist they will not make any knee-jerk reactions in the wake of the early departure from the world’s elite club competition.

However, it is becoming clear that coach Maurizio Sarri may have to fall on his sword for a string of poor results, none more so than the Champions League debacle, where a favourable draw have cleared a path all the way to the final in Lisbon.

Club president Andrea Agnelli said Juventus will “evaluate everything” following the Lyon loss. Reading between the lines, these comments usually mean: “We will be looking for a new coach in a few days.”

Sarri, 61, has been in charge for one season and has been widely criticised by the Italian media despite leading Juventus to a ninth successive Serie A title last month.

“The balance of the season is obviously bittersweet,” Agnelli told Sky Sport Italia. “The season was very difficult, we wrote a fantastic page with the ninth title and especially with a coach who started in the amateur leagues to reach the highest point.

“The Champions League is obviously a disappointment for us, the players and the fans,” he added. “We will take a few days to consider, evaluate everything and discuss how to go forward for next season.”

There can’t be many title-winning managers out there who got the chop, but football is such a fickle sport, especially among demanding and financially greedy owners.

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri Image Credit: Reuters

Ronaldo's final bow?

The other man who could have participated in his last match for Juventus is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar did his best to keep Juve in the Champions League on Friday night, scoring twice — one from the spot and one trademark net-bursting finish — but he could not drag his team over the line.

With the need for fresh, young legs at the Turin club becoming ever more apparent, Juve may be forced to part ways with Ronaldo to generate some urgently needed spending money for the summer transfer market.

Agnelli said he hopes the former Manchester United and Real Madrid hero will remain at Juve for at least one more season, the final year of his three-year contract. “He’s a pillar of Juventus,” said Agnelli. But money talks, and so does the demand for a Champions League trophy, something that is over for another year for Juventus, and something that seems less and less likely with an ageing Ronaldo in an ageing squad next term, too.