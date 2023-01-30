Dubai: Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia has said the club’s star man Cristiano Ronaldo will return to play again in Europe after his spell in Saudi Arabia.

The Portugal captain arrived at the Saudi Pro League club earlier this month after having his Manchester United contract terminated following an explosive interview where the 37-year-old criticized the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Two-year deal

He then made a huge-money move to the Middle East on a two-year deal with Al Nassr but Garcia believes the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will play on beyond the end of his current contract – even though he will be 40 years old.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders,” Garcia said. “He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al Nassr, he will return to Europe.”

This contradicts the iconic forward’s own plans. Ronaldo said upon his arrival at his new club that his career in European club football was ‘over’. During his first press conference as an Al Nassr player he said, “I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football. I feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia. My work in Europe is done. I played at the best clubs in the world… and I won everything. I’m happy, proud to join Al Nassr.”

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star is yet to score for Al Nassr after failing to hit the net on his league debut against Al Ettifaq and then in the Saudi Super Cup defeat to Al Ittihad.

Premier League

Ronaldo won three Premier League crowns, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and Club World Cup with United. He then went on to claim two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Champions League titles and three Club World Cups with Real Madrid before lifting two Serie A titles and a Copa Italia trophy in three years at Juventus.