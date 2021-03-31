Bayern Munich are looking at a month without star scorer Robert Lewandowski, after he picked up a knee injury during Poland’s 3-0 victory over Andorra on Sunday, as part of the World Cup 2022 qualifying match.
That means that Lewandowski will miss both legs of the Champions League quarterfinals against Paris St-Germain, set to take place on April 7 and April 13. He has also been ruled out of Poland’s upcoming qualifier against England at Wembley Stadium.
Lewandowski was initially given a conservative estimate of five to 10 days to recover, but now it seems that the knock to his knee is more serious.
“Robert Lewandowski has strained a ligament in his right knee. The FC Bayern striker will be out for around four weeks. After Poland’s 3-0 win over Andorra, Lewandowski returned early to Munich, where a diagnosis was made by the German record champions’ medical team,” wrote Bayern Munich in a statement.
“The 32-year-old had scored the first two goals in Sunday’s match, before having to leave the field after an hour following a clash,” the club continued.
If Bayern Munich progress past the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Lewandowski could also miss the first leg of the semifinals.