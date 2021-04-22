Protesting fans "gained access" to Manchester United’s training grounds on Thursday morning as the fury from the European Super League debacle has yet to die down.
Angry protesters held up signs stating: “We decide when you play” and “Glazers out”. They also "blocked both entrances to Carrington” according to the Red Issue Twitter account, which had a full report of the incident.
The club reported: “At approximately 9am this morning a group gained access to the club training ground. The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site."
More than 20 protesters were involved, as seen in images from the incident. They reportedly demanded to speak to manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and eventually did get face time with the manager.
“A police car and riot van that turned up kept their distance as the protesters and Solskjaer exchanged views,” Red Issue posted.
Manchester United were one of six English Premier League clubs that had initially signed onto the controversial breakaway competition but pulled out on Tuesday.
However, fans are still expressing discontent with the club’s ownership.
“Fan anger against ESL isn’t going away, even if the plan is in tatters…” wrote ESPN’s Mark Ogden.
The United protest comes shortly after a swarm of Spurs supporters took to the street in protest against club ownership with a massive banner demanding “Enic out”.
It is understood that Arsenal fans will also continue to protest against club owner Stan Kroenke and are planning a demonstration at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.