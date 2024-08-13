The 29-year-old, who is captain of West Ham United, had travelled to Dubai to complete a deal with the 2022–23 UAE ADNOC Pro League champions, but is now seeking other options for the collapse of the switch.

It remains to be seen what exactly the issue was with the medical, but Zouma has struggled with injury problems since tearing his cruciate ligament in February 2016, which saw him miss a ton of first team action.

With the Premier League outfit already bringing in Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice on a loan deal that includes a £34.22 obligation to buy and Wolves skipper Max Kilman for £40m, the Hammers are keen to offload Zouma’s salary off the wage bill.