London: Casemiro says Manchester United’s players are hungry to learn from new manager Ruben Amorim, who is expected to arrive in Britain on Monday to start the daunting task of reviving the struggling club.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s four-match reign as interim United boss ended with a 3-0 Premier League victory against Leicester on Sunday — a third win in four matches since Erik ten Hag was sacked.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is looking forward to working with the Dutchman’s highly rated successor.

“He is very true, very loyal,” Casemiro said after the win against Leicester.

“We cannot ignore how he has changed Sporting (Lisbon). We know that Sporting won many titles, changed the club with titles, with trophies.

“He has already proved that he is a coach that has won a lot.

“I think there is going to be a good template that everyone wants to grow, everyone wants to learn. I think that is the way to first help us grow to be at the top of the table.”

Coaching sessions

Amorim, 39, will be unable to lead coaching sessions until his work permit is granted.

But the Portuguese coach is allowed at United’s Carrington training ground for meetings, and talks with Van Nistelrooy will be high on his agenda.

The popular former striker returned to Old Trafford in July as one of Ten Hag’s assistants on a deal until 2026 and has been open about his desire to stay.

Amorim’s first match will be a trip to Ipswich on November 24, meaning there will be little time to implement his ideas and expected 3-4-3 formation.

Casemiro’s form has improved after a shaky start to the season, which included an error-strewn performance in a 3-0 defeat by Liverpool.

“Well, everyone can see can’t they? I only had the Liverpool game, right? The whole team was not good in that game, or this season,” said the former Real Madrid player.

“This match, but individually, of course when the goals are missed, of course it ends up hurting the team more, but I think it’s been a good season for me.

Continue growing

“I want to continue growing, I want to continue helping my teammates and the coach, helping Manchester United grow.”

Amorim bid farewell to Sporting in style on Sunday, securing a thrilling 4-2 comeback win at his former club Braga.