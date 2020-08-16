Sevilla's Suso celebrates scoring the leveller against Manchester United Image Credit: AFP

12:54AM



FULL-TIME UNITED 1 SEVILLA 2

It's all over, and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side are denied a place in the final by a resolute show from Sevilla. Their defence deserves more plaudits than their attack tonight. Well played.

12:52AM



UNITED 1 SEVILLA 2

United really going for a last push, but time is agianst them. Looks like Sevilla are making the final yet again!

12:39AM



GOAL! UNITED 1 SEVILLA 2

Sucker-punch! The Europa League specialists are at it again as Luuk De Jong grabs the initiative for Sevilla. Big questions have to be asked of the United defence yet again.

12:30AM



UNITED 1 SEVILLA 1

Extra-time and penalties starts to cross the minds of Soskjaer and Lopetegui in their respective dug-outs. 20 mins to find a winner here in Cologne.

12:23AM



UNITED 1 SEVILLA 1

We enter ugly territory again as tempers fray. A few late challenges have been met with some uppity reactions as ref Felix Brych tries to keep a lid on things. Rashford in the book.

12:18AM



UNITED 1 SEVILLA 1

Lopetegui looks to shakle things up after that barmstorming start to the second half by United. Luuk De Jong and Munir El Haddadi on for Lucas Ocampos and Youssef En-Nesyri. 30 mins to find a winner.

12:12AM



UNITED 1 SEVILLA 1

United are denied, denied, denied. Sevilla on the ropes as Rashford, Fernandes and Martial all getting turned away by Bono and his backline. Sensational, insane start as Sevilla do the classic backs-to-the-wall stuff.

12:08AM



KICK-OFF: UNITED 1 SEVILLA 1

Back under way in Cologne. Bono gets a leg out to denyMason Greenwood as United come flying put of the traps.

11:48PM



HALF-TIME: UNITED 1 SEVILLA 1

A chance at either end, including Martial fluffing a great opportunity. 1-1 at the break is a fair reflection, I reckon.

11:45PM



UNITED 1 SEVILLA 1

Here comes the jinx. Paul Pogba and Marcus Greenwood have been fairly anonymous so far for United as we are into first-half injury time.

11:42PM



UNITED 1 SEVILLA 1

Things getting a wee bit ugly out there, with some clumsy tackles, both teams looking to regroup at half-time.

11:41PM



UNITED 1 SEVILLA 1

Marcus Rashford fires in a long-range free-kick and the wonderfully named keeper Bono gets to his right to keep it out. Tasty stuff.

UNITED 1 SEVILLA 1

United try to get back into their stride after that not-so-little hiccup. Martial and Fernandes both have a sniff but nothing to worry the Sevilla keeper so far.

11:34PM



UNITED 1 SEVILLA 1

It was a fine move from Sevilla, building from the back. Sergio Reguilon was the man who delivered the killer ball to let forgotten Liverpool striker Suso grab the plaudits

11:30PM



GOAL! UNITED 1 SEVILLA 1

United caught napping at the back as a ball across the six yard box evades everyone and Suso snaffles it up at the back post. Romero will be noting he never let a goal in last time out against Copenhagen.

11:20PM



UNITED 1 SEVILLA 0

United definitely controlling things in these early exchanges. That Fernandes penalty has given them a spring in their step.

11:16PM



UNITED 1 SEVILLA 0

United come again and Fred hits the side-netting. It was a tough angle from the right, to be fair. De Gea stands up well to block a Sevilla shot from Lucas Ocampos shortly afterwards.

11:12PM



UNITED 1 SEVILLA 0

On a second look, that penalty looked a mite harsh. Not much in it at all

11:09PM



GOAL! UNITED 1 SEVILLA 0

And Fernandes does the business to give United the early advantage, finding the top left corner. Keeper no chance...

11:08PM



PENALTY!

Marcus Rashford is fouled during a dangerous attack and United have an early penalty! BRuno Farnandes steps up.

11:07PM



UNITED 0 SEVILLA 0

Much like th Lisbon, the organisers have really got the sound system right, trying to create an atmosphere in the absence of fans.

11:05PM



UNITED 0 SEVILLA 0

It is the Spanish boys who make the opening move, forcing an early corner as United try to find their feet here in Cologne.

11:01PM



UNITED 0 SEVILLA 0

And away we go. United all in black, with Sevilla clad in white for this game of football chess.

10:58PM



UNITED v SEVILLA

The teams are out for their COVID-19-protocol-friendly equivalent of the pre-match handshakes. A cuple of minutes to kick-off and there a few nervy faces in those line-ups during the Uefa anthem.

10:51PM



UNITED v SEVILLA

Former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui is the man in charge of Sevilla these days and he has formed quite a tasty attacking side, with Sergio Reguilon and Lucas Ocampos the threats United will need to be wary of.

10:35PM



UNITED v SEVILLA

United will be only too aware who they are up against as Sevilla are the Europa League specialists, having won it five times since their first triumph in 2006. The last three times they reached the semis, they went on to win the title.

10:25PM



UNITED v SEVILLA

A lot of eyes will be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United coach, tonight. Would a Europa League triumph go down as a successful season after a mediocre start and a late rally to get into the top four in the Premier League?

"Mentally the boys will be ready because a semi-final everyone would want to take part and join in. I just want them to enjoy it," Ole says in his laconic manner. I'm not sure Romero will ge enjoying much after getting dumped on the bench yet again as Ole opts for error-prone De Gea in goal.

10:12PM



UNITED v SEVILLA

So Lindelof returns for United after missing the win over Copenhagen, with Eric Bailly making way. David De Gea takes the gloves from Sergio Romero. It is as you were from Sevilla as they announce the same starting XI that beat Wolves.

10:09PM



UNITED v SEVILLA

TEAM NEWS

Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Fred, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Sevilla: Bono, Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Reguilon, Fernando, Jordan, Banega, Ocampos, Suso, En-Nesyri.

10:04PM



UNITED v SEVILLA

While it doesn't have the glamour of the Champions League (nor quite as much cash on offer), the Europa League has enjoyed a renaissance of late, with Inter and Manchester United continuing to add to the stardust after last year's final between Chelsea and Arsenal.

"Fans are still reeling from the shock results in the Champions League over the past two nights and they are eager to find out if their will be more drama tonight," says Craig Leader, manager at Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights, Dubai. "Aside from United, there are plenty of Inter fans in Dubai, not to mention the eastern Europeans, so there will be a real atmosphere for the matches."

09:57PM



UNITED v SEVILLA

Hello all, so after the drama of the Champions League quarter-finals, it is the wee brother who takes centre stage now as Manchester United and Sevilla battle it out at the (copy-and-paste) RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne for a place in the Europa League final.

United scraped into the final four thanks to an extra-time win over Copenhagen, while Sevilla overcame Wolves. Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk lock horns tomorrow.