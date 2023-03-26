First year

Haaland is currently in the first year of a contract that runs until 2027, and City plan to extend it by a further 12 months. The club is keen to reward him for his outstanding performances in his debut season in England and to put an end to speculation about a move to Madrid.

Haaland’s current weekly wage is £375,000, which is joint-highest in the Premier League with Kevin De Bruyne and David de Gea. However, Haaland’s agent has fueled rumors of a potential move to Madrid by claiming that it is the “dream” move for players.

Despite this, sources close to Haaland have insisted that he is happy in Manchester, and City is keen to send a strong “hands-off” message to potential suitors. A new contract that recognizes his incredible debut season and runs until the end of the 2028 season is seen as a way to achieve this.

City triggered Haaland’s £51.4 million release clause from Borussia Dortmund last summer, beating off competition from Real. Since then, his value has quadrupled, and City believes that he is worth every penny.

Release clause

Haaland demanded a release clause in his initial agreement, but sources insist that it no longer applies after City boss Pep Guardiola extended his own deal by another two seasons at the start of the year. The striker is nearing a half-century of goals for City and struck his sixth hat-trick of the season in last week’s FA Cup win over Burnley.

City is also hoping that ending any speculation about Haaland’s future will help to convince his Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham to join him in Manchester this summer.

Meanwhile, City will demand their money back if Kalvin Phillips leaves the Etihad. The midfielder, who joined from Leeds for £42m last summer, has had a difficult season, and several clubs, including West Ham and Newcastle, are said to be interested in signing him. However, he has yet to start a Premier League game after recovering from shoulder surgery.