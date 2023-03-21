Free health education

Since its inception in 2017, the Healthy Lifestyle programme has delivered free health education to over 12,500 students across all Emirates. The programme is designed by health and well-being experts and educates children on the importance of physical fitness, nutrition, sleep and self-esteem through a combination of both practical and theoretical sessions delivered by Manchester City coaches.

Lescott and Healthpoint Specialist Paediatrician, Dr. Maurice Khoury, paid a special visit to Cranleigh Abu Dhabi to deliver the sessions. Participants learned how their current lifestyle choices could foster healthier, happier lives as they grow older.

Commenting on the visit, Lescott said: “It was fantastic to be a part of the Healthy Lifestyle programme at Cranleigh Abu Dhabi and you could really see how valuable the sessions were for the kids. They really knew their stuff, talking all about the importance of hydration and nutrition and were really excited about making good lifestyle choices. The work that the club and Healthpoint are doing is extremely beneficial in encouraging the younger generation in the region to grow up healthy and thriving.”

Exciting visits

The programme continues to be delivered weekly across Abu Dhabi by Manchester City coaches, and there are two more exciting visits at The Pearl Academy and Al Bateen before the end of the school year with special guests.

Dr. Khoury said, “Healthpoint has always prioritised health through education and learning. We aim to teach these values at an early age. Having star players and Manchester City football team supporting us in our pursuit, means we can help make a positive impact on society. The children were excited to learn ways in which they could better look after their health. Their enthusiasm translated into productive sessions, and we were able to get good back-and-forth.”