Manchester City: Manchester City are through to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup after a 3-2 victory over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.
Erling Haaland opened the scoring with his 24th goal of the season in the 10th minute but Liverpool equalised through Fabio Carvalho midway through the first half.
Riyad Mahrez restored City’s lead just a minute into the second half but the Blues were again pegged back moments later; this time via the left boot of Mo Salah.
Nathan Ake was City’s eventual match winner with a powerful header just short of the hour.