Khaldoon Al Mubarak says Manchester City began thinking of winning the Premier League five times in a row immediately after the club became the first team to win four successive titles last month.

The Citizens were crowned champions on the final day of the season thanks to a 3-1 win against West Ham, following a thrilling campaign where Arsenal, and at one point Liverpool, pushed them to their limits.

That victory at the Etihad saw Pep Guardiola’s side become the first team since the formation of the English Football League back in 1888 to manage four on the bounce.

“You know, we have to sometimes pause and contextualize,” said Al Mubarak, speaking in his end of season review in Abu Dhabi

“Since 1926, five teams have attempted to win four times in a row. Five teams. Huddersfield, Arsenal, you had Liverpool in the 80s and then you had Manchester United attempted it twice.

“None of them succeeded. In over 100 years of English football, never has any team been able to achieve four championships in a row. So once that sinks in, you start really appreciating the magnitude of what was achieved - the difficulty, the challenge, the tenacity required.”

With the club’s monumental achievement etched into the history books forever, Al Mubarak doesn’t believe Manchester City will be slowing down anytime soon.

“Five in a row,” he replied when asked what’s next.

“Something that I’m most proud of in this in this club and in this entire organisation that we have from top to bottom, if you ask this question to anyone, they would answer probably with the same answer. Players, executives, physios, board… whoever you ask they will answer the same thing.

“And by the way, that five in a row in our minds happened the second that final whistle [blew] against West Ham. I remember just going down to the pitch and telling almost everybody I saw: ‘Excellent, fantastic result, we are so proud. But now we’re going for five in a row.”

Guardiola future

Guardiola has played a pivotal role in the club’s success during his remarkable eight-year tenure.

Since 2016, he has guided Manchester City to six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup title.

But the Spaniard is now approaching the final 12 months of his current deal, having already extended his contract three times during his spell at the club, with expectations mounting that the 24/25 season could be his final farewell to the Citizens.

Guardiola has played a huge role in the success of the club Image Credit: AFP

“With Pep, we've had this conversation many times before over the years of the contract,” said Al Mubarak.

“Pep has always been fully committed to this club and fully committed to every contract he signed with us.