Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain celebrates. Image Credit: Reuters

Milan: Juventus ended Inter Milan’s perfect record in Serie A and took over top spot as Gonzalo Higuain’s superb late strike earned a 2-1 victory in the San Siro on Sunday.

The Argentine striker, on as a substitute, applied a clinical finish to a flowing move in the 80th minute.

Paulo Dybala had fired Maurizio Sarri’s Juve side in front after four minutes but Inter, who had won all six of their matches before Sunday’s clash, levelled in the 18th minute.

Matthijs de Ligt was adjudged to have handled in the area and Lautaro Martinez converted the spot kick.