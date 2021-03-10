Managers reject rampant rumours regarding next steps in the precarious world of football

Jurgen Klopp and team. Image Credit: AFP

Jurgen Klopp says he won’t replace Joachim Loew in Germany while Steven Gerrard says he won’t replace Klopp at Liverpool.

The two managers, both known for being blunt and to the point, have put to bed a tangled web of what-ifs that have been lighting up fervent discussions in the football world.

After Loew announced on Tuesday that he would step down from his long-running post as Germany’s manager after the Euro 2020, Klopp’s name popped up as a favourite to replace him.

Germany's national football team head coach Joachim Loew Image Credit: AFP

But the outspoken Liverpool manager immediately shut down any speculation when questioned about it.

“If I am available for coach of the German national team in the summer? No. After the summer? No,” said Klopp.

“I have three years left at Liverpool, that’s a simple statement, a simple situation.

“You sign a contract and you normally try to stick to that contract don’t you? I had a contract in Mainz where I stuck with them even though there was interest from other Bundesliga teams with more money,” he added.

Klopp says it comes down to “timing” and praised LoEw for his accomplishments with the German team, including the 2014 World Cup.

“It is just timing and if it doesn’t work out you don’t have to lose any sleep over it,” said Klopp.

“Jogi Loew did an incredible job for so many years. I understand that he wants to have this highlight at the European Championship, try to squeeze everything out that he can in this tournament, and then somebody else will do the job,” he continued.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is in the spotlight after he recently celebrated winning his first league title as a manager. Gerrard, who joined at the helm of Rangers FC in 2018, won them the Scottish Premiership this season.

Steven Gerrard has lifted Rangers out of the doldrums in Scotland Image Credit: Reuters

As Klopp struggles with rebuilding Liverpool, whose latest loss became their sixth consecutive defeat, some jumped the gun by raising the possibility that 40-year-old Gerrard could replace him.

But Gerrard has put those fantasy scenarios to bed, calling Klopp “one of the best managers”.

“The Liverpool fans don’t want me to be the manager,” he said, in an interview with ITV.

”They want Jurgen Klopp to continue to be the Liverpool manager — and I’m totally with all of them. We shouldn’t talk about this. We have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute. I love him.