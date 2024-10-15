As the search for England’s next permanent manager continues, former Three Lions captain John Terry believes the new appointment will be set up for success due to the foundations laid by Gareth Southgate.

Southgate ended his eight-year tenure as England manager in the summer after guiding the national team to a second consecutive European Championship final.

Although he is the second most successful manager in England's history, many fans were left uninspired by his pragmatic style of play, with his tactics at Euro 2024 drawing particular criticism.

Despite a star-studded squad that included Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Harry Kane, the Three Lions struggled to reach their full attacking potential and were arguably fortunate to reach the final in Germany.

While many former players joined the chorus of criticism, Terry - who earned 78 caps for England - stood apart.

“Firstly, I think people have been a little harsh on Gareth,” Terry told Gulf News.

“I think what he did over the last eight years has made us, as a nation, come together again and believe in the national team.

John Terry was captain of both Chelsea and England during his playing days Image Credit: AFP

“I think my generation of players didn’t quite reach the levels everyone thought we should have, so Gareth brought everyone back together. Players were enjoying being around the England camp - you could see that.”

Lee Carsley has served as interim manager since Southgate's departure, but following last week’s defeat to Greece at Wembley, he is unlikely to be considered for the permanent role.

Thomas Tuchel and Eddie Howe are currently viewed as the leading candidates for the job.

However, Terry believes that whoever takes on one of football’s most high-pressure positions will have a strong chance of success, perhaps even winning a World Cup, thanks to the foundation Southgate has laid.

“We didn’t get over the line, but I think what Gareth did internally was great for the squad, so anyone inheriting this team will do very well,” he said.