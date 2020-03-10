'There is no reason why matches and sporting events should continue': PM Conte

A view of the empty stands at the Mapei stadium as the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Brescia is being played behind closed doors, in Reggio Emilia, Monday, March 9, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday announced that the country’s top-flight Serie A football league will be suspended because of the coronavirus crisis.

“There is no reason why matches and sporting events should continue and I am thinking of the football championship,” Conte told a press conference in Rome.

Italy’s Olympic Committee (CONI) had recommended earlier Monday that all sporting events in the country be suspended until April 3 to help contain the contagion.