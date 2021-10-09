France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammates after scoring against Belgium in the Nations League Image Credit: AFP

On Thursday night, France celebrated wildly after their thrilling 3-2 win over a strar-studded Belgium side to book their place in the Uefa Nations League final.

It looked bleak for France as they were 2-0 down against the No. 1 side in the world at the break, but they rediscovered some of their grit to claw back for a famous win reminiscent of the side that won the 2018 World Cup.

But now the dust has settled, France are getting serious as they face up to the challenge of Spain in Sunday’s final in Milan.

The Spaniards ended Italy’s record-breaking 37-match unbeaten run and consigned the Euro 2020 champions to a 2-1 defeat in a feisty affair on Wednesday.

France seem to be back on track after a series of poor results saw them dumped out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland before a pair of disappointing draws against Bosnia and Ukraine in Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying.

With Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema back in scoring form, they will now look to claim the Nations League title and replace Portugal as holders.

However, a new-look Spain side, who have blooded a number of youngsters such as 17-year-old Gavi and 18-year-old Yeremi Pino with an eye on the future, already look like a force to contend with.