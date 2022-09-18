Everton battled past West Ham at Goodison Park to secure their first Premier League win of the season. The defeat means the Hammers remain stuck inside the bottom three after five defeats from seven games. New signing Neal Maupay opened his Everton account with a superb second half strike to seal a 1-0 win for Frank Lampard.
Maupay, who joined from Brighton for £15m in August, turned on Alex Iwobi’s pass and smashed the ball past Lukasz Fabianksi as it sat up on the bounce.
The Toffees had several chances to extend their lead with the impressive Demarai Gray having an effort saved by Fabianksi. He then flashed a shot just wide while Anthony Gordon was also denied as was Amadou Onana.
Toothless in attack
West Ham, who have scored the joint fewest goals in the top flight, were toothless in attack and hardly troubled Asmir Begovic who was in goal with Jordan Pickford ruled out through injury.
Michail Antonio could only direct a header straight at Begovic, while Said Benrahma was unlucky to see his long range effort come back off the post. That was the closest West Ham came and the pressure is now on coach David Moyes.
Meanwhile, Everton are five games unbeaten and climb to 13th in the table.