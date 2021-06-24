Dubai: The Euro 2020 group stages concluded yesterday with plenty of drama along the way. For a brief moment it looked as if Germany were headed for an embarrassingly early exit from the tournament until a late goal saw them progress.
Now, the 24 teams have been whittled down to 16 and the knockouts stage will kick off on Saturday. There are some tasty fixtures coming up – here’s a look at who is advancing and who faces who next…
Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, England, Sweden, France.
Group runners-up
Wales, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Spain, Germany.
Best third-placed teams
Switzerland, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Portugal.
Wales vs Denmark - Kick-off 8pm (Amsterdam)
Italy vs Austria - Kick-off 11pm (London)
Sunday June 27
Netherlands vs Czech Republic - Kick-off 8pm (Budapest)
Belgium vs Portugal - Kick-off 11pm (Seville)
Monday June 28
Croatia vs Spain - Kick-off 8pm (Copenhagen)
France vs Switzerland - Kick-off 11pm (Bucharest)
Tuesday June 29
England vs Germany - Kick-off 8pm (London)
Sweden vs Ukraine - Kick-off 11pm (Glasgow)
The Big Games
Portugal are the current European Champions but they just about made it to the last 16 after a 2-2 draw last night against France. They will next meet top-ranked Belgium and they're both evenly matched. Portugal have won 6 of their previous encounters while Belgium have won 5 and 7 matches have been drawn. The winner will play either Italy or Austria.
Meanwhile, England will face their biggest rivals, Germany at Wembley stadium. The two teams seem hard to seperate on paper and have both had their struggles in the group stages but against each other they have both won 13 while 6 have been drawn. If it goes to penalties again, England will be a bag of nerves... The winner meets either Sweden or Ukraine.