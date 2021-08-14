Copy of Britain_Soccer_Premier_League_60335.jpg-9a9da-1628966088874
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League match against Norwich City at Carrow Road in Norwich, England. Image Credit: AP
Dubai: Liverpool got off to the perfect start to the new 2021/22 English Premier League season with a comfortable 3-0 away win over newly promoted Norwich City in today’s late kick off.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were in cruise control for much of the match and were rarely troubled at Carrow Road in what proved to be an easy win.

Two assists

Mo Salah scored one and provided two assists for the Reds who have been bolstered by the return of Virgil Van Dijk in defence. The defender missed most of last season following a knee injury but he was back and as commanding as ever.

Egyptian Salah set up Diogo Jota in the first half and Roberto Firmino in the second before adding the third with fifteen minutes remaining.

