Emirates Stadium, Arsenal: This football stadium in North London, England is the home of Arsenal F.C and as you might have guessed, is named after the airline Emirates. The stadium was built from 2004 to 2006 and replaced Highbury Stadium which had only 38,419 seats and was too small for the need of modern football. This one has 60,631. It is much bigger but you'll often hear away fans teasing the home fans by singing "is this a library" due to a lack of atmosphere in the large new ground. Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger famously stated that the club had left their soul at Highbury when they moved to the new stadium. It’s still mighty impressive.
Villa Park, Aston Villa: Villa Park, in Birmingham, England, is the current home stadium of Aston Villa. The colour of the seats are blue and claret because Villa's traditional home colours are claret and blue. The ground is located near the border between the two Birmingham inner-city suburbs of Aston and Witton, and is at the northern edge of Aston Park. It was opened in 1897 and has a capacity of 42,785.
Etihad Stadium, Man City: The stadium was built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games at a cost of £110 million. After the Games, it was turned into a football stadium. It became the home of Manchester City F.C. who moved there from Maine Road in 2003 after signing a 250-year lease. It has a capacity of 55,097.
St James' Park, Newcastle United: Now a gleaming glass, steel and concrete icon of the Tyneside skyline, St. James’ Park is actually one of the oldest association football grounds in the country. It opened in 1892 and has been heavily developed over the years where it currently has a capacity of 52,405.
Molineux, Wolves: The stadium was built in 1889 and was opened that same year. It was the site of the first ever league game played in English history when on 7 September 1889 Wolves beat Notts County 2-0. The total number of people that can be seated here now is 31,700.
Stamford Bridge, Chelsea: Stamford Bridge officially opened on the 28th of April 1877, but for the next 28 years mainly served as an athletics venue. It was almost completely rebuilt in 1905, and was subsequently offered to Fulham FC. Fulham turned the offer down though, and newly formed Chelsea FC moved in instead. It currently has a capacity of 41,837.
Turf Moor, Burnley: Located in Burnley, Lancashire, England, it is the home ground of Premier League club Burnley Football Club, who have played there since moving from its Calder Vale ground in 1883. The stadium, which is situated on Harry Potts Way, named so after the club's longest serving manager, has an official capacity of 21,944.
Elland Road, Leeds United: Found in Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, it has been the home of Premier League club Leeds United since the club's formation in 1919. The stadium is the 14th largest football stadium in England.
Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford: Located in West London, it is the home of both Premier League club Brentford and Premiership Rugby club London Irish. The stadium has a capacity of 17,250 and is suitable for use for both association football and rugby union matches.
American Express Community Stadium, Brighton & Hove Albion: Found in the village of Falmer, in the City of Brighton and Hove, Sussex, it serves as the home of Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. The stadium was handed over from the developers to the club on 31 May 2011. It has a capacity of 31,800.
Selhurt Park, Crystal Palace: Selhurst Park, in the London Borough of Croydon, is the home ground of Premier League side Crystal Palace. The stadium was designed by Archibald Leitch and opened in 1924. It has hosted international football as well as games for the 1948 Summer Olympics, and was shared by Charlton Athletic from 1985 to 1991 and Wimbledon from 1991 to 2003.
Goodison Park, Everton: Setting the trend for future stadiums, Goodison Park was the first, purpose-built stadium in England. The stadium opened on 24th August 1892. It was the first stadium in England to introduce dugouts for managers, floodlights and under soil heating.
King Power Stadium, Leicester City: It was built in 2002 to replace the aging filbert street ground, it can have up to 32,500 people inside it, more than 10,000 more than the ground it replaced.
Anfield, Liverpool: The stadium has seen an expansion of the Main Stand increasing the capacity to 54,167, but did you know that Liverpool's rivals Everton actually used to play here first? Anfield was Everton's home and they won the league here before Liverpool even existed!
Old Trafford, Man Utd: You'll find The Theatre of Dreams in the North West England. It is home to the club Manchester United F.C and is the biggest club stadium in Great Britain. Wembley stadium is the biggest.
Carrow Road, Norwich City: The stadium was built by Norwich City in 1935. Construction took just 82 days! It can accommodate 27,244 fans.
Saint Mary's, Southampton: This has been Southampton's home ground since 2001, before this they were based at The Dell. It has a capacity of 32,384.
White Hart Lane, Tottenham: White Hart Lane was a football stadium in London, England. It was the home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur. It still is - the club built a new stadium on the site which has a capacity of 60,000.
Vicarage Road, Watford: Vicarage Road is the home stadium for Watford F.C. It has been their home since 1922 and has a capacity of 21,438.
London Stadium, West Ham Utd: It was built to serve as the centerpiece stadium for the 2012 London Summer Olympics, during which it hosted the athletics events and opening and closing ceremonies. In 2013 West Ham were awarded a 99-year lease to the stadium leaving their previous home, The Boleyn Ground.
