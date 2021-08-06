1 of 9
With Spanish giants Barcelona announcing that Argentina forward Lionel Messi will not stay at the club, it has opened the door for a shock move to English Premier League champions Manchester City. City are managed by former Barca boss Pep Guardiola who worked with Messi during his time at the Camp Nou and would love to have the chance to work with him again.
Image Credit: AFP
But, Messi's availability may now affect any potential move City were plotting for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane. They have been linked with him all summer long and with Jack Grealish signed and delivered for a British transfer record and with Messi now being linked, City would struggle to be able to afford Kane too.
Image Credit: AP
Another club in the hunt for Messi are Paris St-Germain but the French capital is seen as just another possible destination for the in-demand Argentine. A move to the US to play Major League Soccer or Japan cannot be discounted.
Image Credit: Reuters
France centre-back Raphael Varane has arrived in England to finalise his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid, with the defender set to complete a period of quarantine before having a medical.
Image Credit: AFP
Arsenal have made a bid of £20 million for Lazio's Argentina striker Joaquin Correa. But the Italians are holding out for at least £25 million for the 26-year-old.
Image Credit: AFP
Leicester City are to step up their hunt for a new centre-back after defender Wesley Fofana suffered a broken leg during a friendly against Villarreal. The Foxes may look to tempt Everton's Columbian international Yerry Mina away from Goodison Park as a replacement for Fofana.
Image Credit: Reuters
New Roma coach Jose Mourinho may make a move for Fulham's 25-year-old Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. He would cost the Serie A club £20 million but Everton are also believed to be monitoring the situation..
Image Credit: AFP
Cristian Romero has completed a medical ahead of joining Tottenham from Atalanta for £47 million. The Argentina centre-back, who will sign a five-year deal, will arrive in London to conclude the transfer today.
Image Credit: Supplied
Man Utd coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says any more signings this summer would be a 'bonus’ having already brought in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Sancho’s £73 million transfer was confirmed last month while Varane, as mentioned above, is in England and will be having his medical soon.
Image Credit: Reuters