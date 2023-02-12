Dubai: Everton make the short trip across Stanley Park to face rivals Liverpool at Anfield for the Merseyside Derby on Monday night with both teams struggling this season.

A win in this historically hotly contested match could represent a springboard to kickstart one side’s campaign. Liverpool have lost just one of the last 25 derbies at home but Jurgen Klopp’s side have been a shadow of themselves lately.

They are still yet to win a league game since the turn of the year and in four matches played in 2023 they have taken just one point. This poor run has seen the Reds slide down the table to tenth and they are also out of both domestic cups which they won last season.

Poor run

They have failed to score in their last three Premier League outings and lost their last match 3-0 against Wolves.

On the other hand, Everton have been buoyed by the arrival of new coach Sean Dyche who took charge for the first time last weekend against table toppers Arsenal and guided the Blues to a 1-0 win.

It was a solid performance from the Toffees and Dyche will have been pleased with the work rate the players put in. The former Burnely man will demand a similar display from his new troops if they are to get out of the relegation zone but with local bragging rights up for grabs, both sides will be up for it.

The sides played out a goalless draw at Goodison Park earlier this season but there could be a few goals at Anfield with both sides desperate for a win.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are still sidelined so Joel Matip and Joe Gomez should pair up at the back once again for Liverpool. Luis Diaz remains out while Thiago is also injured, but Klopp should have striker Diogo Jota back while Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Arthur are both back in full training.

Late test

Dyche will give striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin a late fitness test after he had to be taken off against Arsenal but James Garner and Andros Townsend are still out to long-term injuries. Defender Nathan Patterson remains sidelined but Michael Keane will be pushing for a start under his former boss.