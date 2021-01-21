Juventus star has secured the top spot on the list with record-breaking goal count

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Juventus against Cagliari Image Credit: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially surpassed Josef Bican for the most number of goals scored in footballing history.

The Portuguese star now holds the highest number of goals scored for both club and country, with a whopping 760, beating Bican by a single goal.

Ronaldo earlier this month surpassed Pele to become the second highest goalscorer. But now, after scoring against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday, he moved to the top of the list.

The 35-year-old player has now beaten Pele (757), Romario (743) and his rival at Barcelona, Lionel Messi (719), who is at fifth place.

What’s the breakdown of Ronaldo’s goals?

Ronaldo scored 450 goals for Real Madrid over the course of nine years. He scored 118 while at Manchester United. On the international field, Ronaldo scored 102 goals for Portugal. He netted 85 for his most recent club, Juventus. His lowest score count was at Lisbon, where he had five goals total.

The most goals that Ronaldo scored in a single season was 69, during the 2011-12 season. Throughout his career, he has scored 46 hat-tricks.

Much like any other player, Ronaldo does slightly better at home games than away games — he has 410 goals at home, while 304 netted during away games.

Doubts over the stats: Is Ronaldo actually the highest goal-scorer?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus lost to Inter Milan Image Credit: AFP

There are doubts over whether or not Ronaldo can be considered the highest goal scorer in the world. Despite the fact Austrian Czech footballer Bican’s official record lists 759 as his tally, other sources cite Bican as the top level scorer with 805 goals scored across 530 games between 1931-1955.