A five-leg F3 Asia Asian Championship will make it's debut in the UAE, starting with the first one on January 29-30. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: At least 23 drivers, representing eight teams from across the world, have confirmed as the FIA-certified 2021 F3 Asian Championship makes its debut at the Dubai Autodrome on January 29-30.

Held over five rounds, the series will alternate between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, starting on January 29-30 at the Dubai Autodrome. The second and third rounds will be back-to-back races at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi from February 5 to 7 followed by the penultimate round in Dubai on February 12-14, before the fifth and final round is held at Yas Marina on February 19-20.

To be made available on livestream to motorsport fans from across the globe, organisers of the F3 Asia series opted to have the series in one location in the UAE instead of stops across the continent.

Giti Tire will be the exclusive tyre provider and brand for the fifth consecutive year, is dedicated to supporting the growth of the future racing leaders in the series. The races will take place between January 29 and February 20, 2021, with five full rounds to determine the champion of this year’s series. With a focus on performance, safety, and efficiency, the Formula 3 Asian Championship series provides great opportunities for these top performers to join Formula 2 and even Formula 1 competition in the future.

Fittipaldi, Mazepin among big names

Pietro Fittipaldi and Nikita Mazepin are among the high-profile drivers who graced the F3 series in the past. Fittipaldi - the first grandson of a Formula One driver to become a Formula One driver himself – replaced Mazepin as reserve driver in the Haas F1 Team for the upcoming 2021 season.

Crowned champion at the end of the 2015 F3 European Championship, the 24-year-old Fittipaldi has risen through the ranks as a racing driver. The Haas F1 Team had confirmed the Brazilian-American as its official 2019 test driver.

Last year, Fittipaldi got his big break in the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix while replacing the injured Romain Grosjean who had to be hospitalised after an accident at the previous Bahrain Grand Prix in which he suffered burns to his hands and ankles.

All drivers in the F3 Asia series will use GitiCompete GTR1 tyres, which are especially engineered with Giti Tire’s global R&D team and AdvanZtech proprietary technology to meet the requirements of the most demanding motorsports racers.

These tyres have received very positive feedback through action in recent F3 racing on top-level race tracks in Japan, Malaysia, China, Thailand and the UAE, among other venues.

A full Giti motorsports team is also at each racing event to support all of the teams and make sure the tyres are able to achieve the best success. As the racetrack is the ultimate proving ground for tyres, Giti Tire also utilises to test tyres in the roughest racing environments, and continue to grow its technological skills.

Organisers have decided to implement all Covid-19 safety features to ensure protection of drivers and teams at each venue. The series will also be live-streamed to allow fans around the world to experience the action in the comfort of their own homes in real-time, with the official race link to be provided later.

Further information about the series and updates can be obtained www.giti.com/motorsports and on various Giti social media platforms, as well as the official F3 website (www.f3asia.com).

2021 CALENDAR

Round 1 (January 29-30) Dubai Autodrome

Round 2 (February 4-5) Yas Marina Abu Dhabi

Round 3 (February 6-7) Yas Marina Abu Dhabi

Round 4 (February 12-14) Dubai Autodrome