AC Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic Image Credit: AFP

AC Milan’s preparations for a return to Serie A action following the coronavirus lockdown took a major blow when veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered an injury in training, according to reports in Italy.

The 38-year-old Swede pulled up at the end of the session with what looked like a calf muscle problem. Ibrahimovic spent some of the COVID-19 stoppage training with Hammarby in Sweden but had to go into quarantine when he returned to Italy earlier this month.

He sparked a revival when he joined Milan on a six-month spell in January for a second stint at the club.