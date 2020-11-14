Dubai: Following the news that Liverpool’s Mo Salah tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, news emerged on Saturday that AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has also returned a positive result.
The Serie A leaders said Pioli is asymptomatic - as is Salah - and that the 55-year-old coach has gone into isolation at home.
Milan cancelled training and will resume on Monday ‘subject to the checks set out in the federal protocol’. The club says tests on the rest of the team and staff have come back negative. Milan is scheduled to play Napoli on November 22.
It is just the latest high-profile COVID-19 case in top-flight football. Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action earlier this month after a positive result and the required quarintine.
Salah, Liverpool and Egypt’s star striker, tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with the African side.
The Egyptian Football Federation announced on Friday that Salah, 28, has returned a positive test but is asymptomatic. Egypt play Togo in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.